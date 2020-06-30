Hawaiʻi residents who are turning 65 and be eligible for Medicare or people who are 65+ and about to retire or lose employer medical coverage, or anyone planning for early retirement and want to learn more about how Medicare works, what it covers, when to enroll and how to avoid late enrollment penalties can benefit from these exclusive “Medicare 101” workshops.

Organizers say Medicare can be rather complex so getting information from experts can help make it easier to understand and help make the best choices for healthcare for individuals and family members.

“MDX Hawaiʻi has held the Medicare 101 workshops for a few years running now. We are enthusiastic about being able to present them online which gives us another way to reach people and guide them through the complicated process of choosing their coverage.”, said Adrienne Yi, Senior Director of Marketing Strategies at MDX Hawaiʻi.

“After the coronavirus hit we soon learned of the financial impact the pandemic had on the state”, she said. Many who continued to work past 65 are losing jobs due to the coronavirus and they are looking for a Medicare option… In Hawaiʻi many people care for senior family members and so this information can be very beneficial to caregivers as well.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Medicare 101 Event information

The Medicare 101 seminars will be held online and you can participate from home on your computer or device. The link and log-in information will be sent to you once we receive your RSVP, and are scheduled as follows:

Date Time Location

Saturday, June 27 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. From your computer or device

Tuesday, June 30 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. From your computer or device

Wednesday, July 8 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. From your computer or device

Saturday, July 11 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. From your computer or device

To RSVP: http://bit.ly/MDXHawaiiMedicare101 or call (808) 426-7600.