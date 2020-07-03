Yesterday’s 2,813 passenger total increased again from the day before, marking the highest number of out-of-state arrivals to Hawai‘i since the quarantine began.

But the numbers are still considerably down from last year – when 35,000 passengers arrived per day.

Yesterday marked 14 weeks since the state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started for all passengers arriving in Hawai‘i from out of state.

A total of 937 visitors and 704 residents were part of the incoming passengers aboard 25 arriving flights.

On Maui, there were 158 passengers arriving on three trans-Pacific flights. This included 63 visitors, 61 returning residents, 15 individuals seeking to relocate to Hawai‘i, nine military members and 19 crew members.

This table shows the number of people who arrived by air from out-of-state on Thursday, but does not reflect interisland travel, which is tallied separately by a different department.