Catholic Charities Hawai’i earlier this week welcomed the first tenants of its new Kahului Lani senior affordable housing complex on Maui. The first phase of the 165-unit senior affordable rental complex is located along Kane Street across from the Kahului Foodland.

A program of Catholic Charities Hawai‘i, the project is being developed by Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation (“CCHDC”) in partnership with GSF, LLC.

The first phase of Kahului Lani includes a six-story building with 81 rental units and one resident manager’s unit. The second phase will feature 83 units and a two-story multi-purpose building, which will include offices for Catholic Charities Hawai‘i to provide on-site case management services and programs for residents.

Kahului Lani will provide low-income seniors ages 55 and over with an affordable permanent living option, offering complementary amenities, where residents can “age in place.” Hale Mahaolu coordinated the tenant application process and will be the property manager for the facility.

“We thank everyone involved who made this important project possible,” said Catholic Charities Hawai‘i CEO and President Robert Van Tassell. “Affordable housing has always been a top priority, and even more so during this COVID-19 pandemic, we need to keep our kupuna safe and sheltered.”

Van Tassell acknowledged Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino and the county’s Department of Housing & Human Concerns for the utilization of a fast-track permitting process that expedited the construction of the senior housing facility. Financing for the project was provided by the State Hawaii Housing Finance & Development Corporation, Bank of Hawaii, HHF LLC and CCHDC.

“As Hawai‘i’s population continues to age, it is more important than ever to provide our seniors with affordable rental options,” said CCHDC President Rick Stack. “Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation is proud to play a role in filling this critical need for our kupuna.”

Incorporated in 1999 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization operating as a subsidiary of Catholic Charities Hawai‘i, CCHDC owns, develops, and manages real estate properties with the intent to provide affordable housing for the elderly, special needs individuals and other socially or economically disadvantaged persons and families.

Seniors ages 55 and older who earn 60 percent or less of the county median income are eligible to apply as potential tenants. The second phase of Kahului Lani is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021.