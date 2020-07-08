LahaMaui police responded to 4 burglaries, 13 vehicle thefts, and 11 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from June 28 to July 4, 2020.

Burglaries decreased 43 percent from the week before when 7 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 117 percent from the week before when the 6 incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins rose 10 percent from the week before when 10 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

4 Burglaries

Lahaina:

Thursday, July 2, 11:04 a.m.: 700 Block of Luakini Street, Lahaina. Residential, forced entry.

Saturday, July 4, 7:38 a.m.: 500 Block of Waineʻe Street, Lahaina. Residential, unlawful entry.

Nāpili:

Friday, July 3, 7:33 a.m.: 5255 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd., Nāpili at Honokeana Cove. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Wailuku:

Thursday, July 2, 9:04 a.m.: 1650 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Wailuku at Baldwin High School. Non-residential, forced entry.

13 Vehicle Thefts

Kāʻanapali:

Monday, June 29, 7:57 a.m.: 200 Nohea Kai Dr., Kāʻanapali at the Hyatt Regency. White golf cart.

Kapalua:

Wednesday, July 1, 10:28 a.m.: 13600 Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Kapalua at Honokohau Valley. Black moped.

Kīhei:

Monday, June 29, 7:48 p.m.: 200 Block of N Opio Place, Kīhei. Ford, white.

Tuesday, June 30, 1:37 p.m.: 2100 Block of Awihi Place, Kīhei. Black, motorcycle.

Friday, July 3, 4:15 a.m.: 1500 Block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Volkswagen, white.

Saturday, July 4, 1:28 a.m.: 2575 S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei at Maui Banyan. Toyota, blue.

Kula:

Monday, June 29, 2:14 p.m.: 400 Block of Lower Kimo Drive, Kula. Ford, white.

Maʻalaea:

Tuesday, June 30, 6:14 a.m.: 20 Hauʻoli St., Maʻalaea at Maʻalaea Mermaid. Honda, white.

Makawao:

Thursday, July 2, 12:06 p.m.: 2300 Baldwin Ave., Makawao at a construction site. Blue golf cart.

Pāʻia:

Wednesday, July 1, 7:37 p.m.: 123 Hāna Hwy., Pāʻia at Minit Stop. Toyota, white.

Pukalani:

Saturday, July 4, 10:29 a.m.: 1-100 Ikea Place, Pukalani. Honda, black.

Waiʻehu:

Tuesday, June 30, 2:09 p.m.: 900 Block of Lelekona Loop, Waiʻehu. Toyota, grey.

Wailea:

Saturday, July 4, 10:13 a.m.: 3200 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea at the Palms at Wailea. Lexus, grey.

11 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Monday, June 29, 2:26 p.m.: 1-100 Uaoa Loop, Haʻikū. Toyota, white.

Monday, June 29, 2:26 p.m.: 1-100 Uaoa Loop, Haʻikū. Honda.

Kīhei:

Thursday, July 2, 9:07 a.m.: 1-100 Kai Makani Loop, Kīhei. Ford, white.

Kula:

Friday, July 3, 5:38 p.m.: 1-100 Mano Drive, Kula. Toyota, blue.

Lahaina:

Monday, June 29, 3:29 p.m.: 11801 Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Lahaina at Launiupoko Beach Park. Honda, green.

Maʻalaea:

Sunday, June 28, 1:21 p.m.: 10750 Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Maʻalaea. Toyota, white.

Nāpili:

Thursday, July 2, 12:04 a.m.: 4435 Lower Honoapiʻilani Rd., Nāpili at Pōhailani Maui. Chevy, white.

Thursday, July 2, 12:29 a.m.: 1-100 Kahana Ridge Place, Nāpili. BMW, grey.

Thursday, July 2, 12:29 a.m.: 1-100 Kahana Ridge Place, Nāpili. BMW, silver.

Wailuku: