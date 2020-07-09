The public is invited to attend Vision Zero Maui’s Virtual Town Hall on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 4 p.m. to learn about Maui roadway safety concerns and priorities in developing an action plan to eliminate traffic-related deaths and serious injuries.

The event, hosted by the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization, will be conducted online via Zoom and attendees may register for free at mauimpo.org.

While online, guests can complete a webmap survey to pin-point the exact location of hotspots on the island where traffic collisions occur and opportunities for infrastructure or design improvements can be considered.

Comments will be provided by:

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino who has committed the county’s support of the project; and

Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board Chair and Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura who has championed the DUI tow law.

Participants are invited to listen to Vision Zero experts, ask questions and share ideas.

Organizers say that with the Vision Zero initiative, “the only acceptable number of fatalities or serious injuries is ZERO.”