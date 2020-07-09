Traffic Advisory: Honoapi‘ilani at Papalaua (Mile 11-12)July 9, 2020, 6:18 AM HST · Updated July 9, 6:33 AM 0 Comments
(Update: 6:29 a.m. 7.9.20)
A single occupant is reportedly out of the vehicle and is requesting no medical attention.
(Previous Post: 6:09 a.m. 7.9.20)
Maui police are responding to a motor vehicle accident along the Honoapiʻilani Highway near Papalaua (between Mile 11-12). The pickup truck reportedly hit a tree and flipped over. The vehicle was off to the side of the road. The incident was reported at around 6:09 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020.