(Update: 6:29 a.m. 7.9.20)

A single occupant is reportedly out of the vehicle and is requesting no medical attention.

(Previous Post: 6:09 a.m. 7.9.20)

Maui police are responding to a motor vehicle accident along the Honoapiʻilani Highway near Papalaua (between Mile 11-12). The pickup truck reportedly hit a tree and flipped over. The vehicle was off to the side of the road. The incident was reported at around 6:09 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020.