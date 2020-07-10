Firefighters gained 100% containment on a large brush fire in Hāliʻimaile as of 1 p.m. today.

The fire started early Wednesday morning near the Kailua Gulch makai of Hāliʻimaile Road and remained at 4300 acres this afternoon.

Two engine companies and two tankers from the Maui Fire Department remain on scene to continue mop-up operations.

The fire came within a half-mile of Skill Village in Pā‘ia on Wednesday night, prompting fire crews to cut a large firebreak to protect area residents. On Wednesday afternoon, non-essential employees were evacuated from the Central Maui Landfill, EKO Compost facility and the Ameron Quarry.

Multiple road closures throughout the event resulted in traffic delays as crews battled the blaze near the Haleakalā Highway, Hāliʻimaile Road and Pūlehu Road.

Numerous utility poles were also damaged in the burn area.