Maui United Way announced that it now accepts vehicle donations. Pickup of donated vehicles is free, and most vehicles can be picked up within 24-72 hours.

Those who donate will receive an initial car donation receipt upon pickup and then the CARS Team will work to turn the car into cash to support Maui United Way.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Once the vehicle is sold, CARS will provide the individual who donated the vehicle with proper tax forms in time to file. Donor Support Representatives are available seven days a week to assist throughout the process.

Due to certain location restrictions, vehicles will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and may be rejected as economically unfeasible.

For more information about how to donate cars, trucks, boats or RVs, visit mauiunitedway.org

or call (808) 244-8787 with questions.