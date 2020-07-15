Maui Filipino Chamber Hosts Business Mixer on COVID-19 Pandemic Response

July 15, 2020, 9:53 AM HST · Updated July 15, 9:53 AM
The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce hosts its monthly business mixer today, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 6 p.m.  This will be the organization’s very first virtual business mixer via teleconference to accommodate the current global pandemic.

The presentation features discussion from the Hawaiʻi National Guard – Joint Task Force, which consists of soldiers and airmen deployed in support of state and county COVID-19 response and mitigation efforts.

The Task Force Medic Team is spread out across Maui County to help with various checkpoints, airport screenings, and COVID-19 testing and education.

Discussion will focus on technical topics to expand awareness and outline critical guidelines from sources such as the State of Hawaiʻi, Department of Health Maui District Health Office, John Hopkins University and Centers for Disease Control Prevention and the impact on current events.

The event is free and open to the public and will be available via Zoom. No tickets are required for purchase at this time but chamber members are encouraged to RSVP to [email protected]  This event is sponsored in part by Aloha Waste Systems of Maui.

Airman 1st Class Jolene Chun performing the daily temperature screening of Soldiers on State Active Duty, March 30, 2020, Honolulu, Hawaii. Soldiers who volunteered to assist with the COVID-19 response are screened every morning by the HING CERF-P medical team to ensure everyone is healthy. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

