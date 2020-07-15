Roselani ice cream celebrates National Ice Cream Day with the community by handing out free 6 oz. cups of ice cream during an event on Friday. The physically distanced drive through takes place on July 17, 2020 at St. Anthony School from 1 to 3 p.m., while supplies last.

“With so many unforeseen difficulties in our daily lives with the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, we want to use this opportunity to do something small in hopes that it might make someone’s day a bit easier and a bit more fun,” said Roselani Ice Cream Operations Manager, Buddy James Nobriga.

The one-way, no contact drive through takes place in the St. Anthony School parking lot with entrance on Lower Main Street and exit onto Mill Street. Masks and gloves will be worn by all volunteers and face masks are encouraged for those who drive through for a pick-up. The distribution is while supplies last and is limited to one cup per person.

Founded in 1932 by Manuel Nobriga, Roselani ice cream has been made in Wailuku, Maui for 88 years. Roselani ice cream has 24 staple flavors with seasonal flavors and is now distributed statewide.