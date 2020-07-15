University of Hawai’i Maui College hosts the first in a series of virtual Open Houses via ZOOM today. This is a first-of-its-kind event, helping students explore UHMC offerings for the Fall 2020 semester.

The Open Houses will be held on Wednesdays, July 15, July 22, and July 29 at 5 pm.

The Open House will begin with a 30-40 minute overview of UHMC and will highlight certain short-term certificate and associate degree programs, including Certified Nursing Assistant, Early Childhood Education, Business, Cyber Security and fast-track workforce training programs.

Those interested in informational sessions regarding applications, registration, financial aid, academic advising and student support may participate in breakout rooms with a moderator. Question & Answer and one-on-one consultations will also be available.

For more information and registration, call (808) 984-3700 or visit: maui.hawaii.edu/openhouse