Wells Park Tennis Court Restrooms Closure Aimed at Minimizing Vandalism ConcernsJuly 15, 2020, 6:39 AM HST · Updated July 15, 6:39 AM 0 Comments
‹
›×
The County of Maui expects to close the Wells Park Tennis Court Restrooms from July 20-31, 2020, due to maintenance and repair needs of micro guarding to minimize vandalism concerns.
Portable restrooms will be temporarily available at the top parking lot for the duration of the work.
The Department of Parks and Recreation apologized for any inconvenience this may cause the community.