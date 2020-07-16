List of Hotels/Motels on County Website

The state of Hawaiʻi has compiled a list of hotels and motels that are allowed to operate in Maui County for visitors subject to the 14-day mandatory quarantine for travelers arriving from out-of-state. The list includes properties on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi and is being updated by the Maui Planning Department.

Per the governor’s rules, hotels, motels, certain condo-hotels and timeshares are allowed to accommodate out-of-state travelers, subject to the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The latest list was updated on July 10, 2020; however, three days later, the governor announced plans to move back the state’s pre-travel testing program to Sept. 1. Many hotels had planned to reopen on Aug. 1 as indicated below, however those dates may be revised to adjust to the governor’s announcement. Updates are posted at the County of Maui website or by contacting individual properties.

TVRs Are NOT Allowed to Rent to Individuals Subject to the 14-Day Quarantine

The Governor continues to allow transient vacation rentals to operate, but they cannot accommodate anyone subject to the 14-day quarantine.

TVRS may rent to individuals such as interisland travelers, residents and visitors who have completed their 14-day quarantine at a hotel.

Host liability also remains in place under the Governor’s rules, so TVR owners will be subject to enforcement if they rent to people under the 14-day quarantine.

Kamaʻāina First Program

With the Governor moving back the pre-travel testing program to Sept. 1, County officials are urging residents to support local businesses saying “it’s more important than ever.”

The County’s Kamaʻāina First Program is available for residents looking for deals and businesses wanting to share special offers. The website features about 500 deals on activities, accommodations, restaurants, services, products and more.

The website has about 15,000 users and more than 130,000 page views since launching earlier this month. About 80% are new visitors to the website and 20% are returning. About 25% of website traffic is from Oʻahu, followed by Kīhei (22%), Kahului (18%) and Lahaina (9%).

“We continue to strongly encourage everyone to shop local and consider visiting one of the many stores on our islands for your next purchase,” said Maui Deputy Managing Director Josiah Nishida.