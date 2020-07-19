Ruth Cumbo

November 15, 1943 – July 6, 2020

Ruth Ann Cumbo, 76 of Kīhei, Maui peacefully passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born in Memphis, Tennessee on Nov. 16, 1943, to the late Paul and Frances Winters.

She is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly (Paul) Barker, Tracy (Michael) Herlihy; two sisters, Caroline (Lloyd) Wong, Mary Scarborough; brother Paul D. (Merle) Winters; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Lois McGregor

October 17, 1925 – July 7, 2020

Lois McGregor, 94, of Kīhei, Maui, passed away on July 7, 2020, at Kula Hospital due to complications from a stroke.

Lois was born on Oct. 17, 1925, in the small village of Cowansville, Pennsylvania. She was the 10th of 11 children born to Charles and Jessie Myers.

In 1944 Lois married Russell B. McGregor who was the Marine Corp. They lived many years in Orange, California while Russ was stationed at El Toro. In 1976, Lois relocated to Maui and made it her permanent home. She worked many years at the Whaler at Kāʻanapali and received many awards for her hard work and Aloha spirit. In her retirement, Lois enjoyed her flowers, walking the beach, Maui Polo, and water aerobics at the Kīhei pool with Nellie and the girls.

Lois was predeceased by her parents, four brothers and six sisters, former husband Russell B. McGregor, Orange, California; son Jerry McGregor, Makawao, Maui; long time friend, Henry Kailiehu, Kīhei Maui; and infant son, Gary.

Lois is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Sally and Don Atkinson, Henderson, Nevada; grandson Jaymes (Brandy) McGregor, Haʻikū Maui; great-granddaughter Paisley McGregor; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends throughout the U.S. A private family service will be held at a later date.

The family asks if you wish to remember Lois to please make a donation to your local animal shelter or Meals-on-Wheels. The family wishes to thank the entire 4th floor staff at Kula Hospital for their kindness, patience, and loving care of Lois during the last year of her life on her journey into dementia.

Mary Kina

June 6, 1949 – July 7, 2020

Mary Lurline Waipualani Sui Lan Kina, 71, of Keaʻau, passed away on July 7, 2020, at home. Born on June 6, 1949, in Hawaiʻi, she is survived by her husband, George Kina of Keaʻau; daughter, Denise Kina of Kailua-Kona; brothers, Mathew Kelepolo of Honolulu, Wilfred (Luanne) Kelepolo of Honolulu; sisters, Hilda Poe of Oregon, Hazel Juanich of Kailua-Kona, Gladiola Texeira-Hall of Ocean View; and sister in law, Dorothy Kelepolo of Hōnaunau; two grandchildren, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Private Services to be held at a later date.

Laverne Sanchez

October 5, 1946 – July 11, 2020

Laverne Paulette Mahealani Sanchez, 73, of Pāhoa, passed away on July 11, 2020, at her home. Born on Oct. 5, 1946, in Honolulu, she was a retired accountant/bookkeeper for Easter Seals and was a member of Puna Baptist Church, and ARC of Hilo.

Private service held.

Laverne is survived by her husband, William Sanchez of Oʻahu; sons, Bronson-Tsuka (Javelin) Oil of Pahoa, Charles (Betmi) Sanchez of Pāhoa, and Boyson (Yvette) Sanchez of Hilo; daughters, Nalani (Kamu) Kea of Oʻahu, Noe “Squeaky” Sanchez of Pāhoa, Anela-Re (Casey) Sanchez-Dela Rosa of Hilo, Verna-Mae (Bunzo) Sanchez-Rapez of Oʻahu; brother, Jerry (Lahaina) Akau of Hilo; sisters, Lei (Inez) Akau of Hilo, Berta Ramos of Makaha, and Nani Kupa of Nānākuli; 37 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins.