Man Accused of “Hate Crime” in Mākena Released After Posting $10K Bail

July 23, 2020, 7:32 AM HST · Updated July 23, 8:39 AM
0 Comments
×

Kadeem Johnson. PC: Maui Police Department.

A Lahaina man accused of a “hate crime” was arrested on Friday for assault charges related to a physical and verbal confrontation in Mākena last week that resulted in concussion injuries to one of the male victims, police said.

Kadeem Johnson, 30, of Lahaina was arrested on a bench warrant in connection with the first and second degree assault cases.  He was released the following day after posting $10,000 bail.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The allegations stem from a July 12, 2020 incident at South Maui’s Oneloa “Big Beach” in which Johnson and three male individuals got into a confrontation.  Police say Johnson allegedly made homophobic slurs, threw items at the victims and placed one of the males in a headlock.  He allegedly struck two victims–one in the face and another in the jaw, according to police reports.

One of the male victims obtained medical assistance and was later diagnosed with a concussion, according to police.

If convicted, police say the prosecutor’s office will seek a “hate crime” enhancement at the time of sentencing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing