The location has changed for a Maui Planning Commission public hearing set for July 28, 2020. The public hearing will take place only via the BlueJeans videoconferencing platform from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

A previous announcement listed the Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel ʻOhana Room as the hearing’s location. However, the hotel is no longer available as a location for the public hearing.

The Maui Planning Commission will review the draft West Maui Community Plan over the course of six meetings, including the public hearing. All commission meetings are open to the public.

The public will have the opportunity to provide testimony on agenda items.

Meeting information, including the schedule, agenda, meeting materials, and instructions on how to join the BlueJeans call, is posted on wearemaui.org. (Click on the Draft Plan Review tab, then MPC Meetings tab.)