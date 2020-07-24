• Category 3 Hurricane Douglas Still Moving Toward Hawaii (5 p.m. Update)

• 2020 Hurricane Season in Hawaiʻi

• Storm Prep and Kits

• Ige Issues Emergency Proclamation Ahead of Douglas

• Mayor Victorino urges Maui to Prep for Potential Impacts

Hawaiian Airlines is canceling all Neighbor Island flights on Sunday, in addition to select flights Saturday evening between Honolulu and Maui and the Island of Hawaiʻi, due to adverse weather expected from Hurricane Douglas.

The airline is providing guests flexibility to change flights without fees and advising them to monitor their flight status at HawaiianAirlines.com/flight-status or click here here to check the status of a scheduled Hawaiian Airlines flight.

For updates and information on impacted flights, please visit

Flight cancellations

SPONSORED VIDEO

The airline will be canceling the following flights due to Hurricane Douglas:

Saturday, July 25 HNL/ITO: HA502, HA381, HA522, HA531

HNL/OGG: HA180, HA199

HNL/KOA: HA518, HA547 Sunday, July 26 All inter-island flights

Passengers are advised that if their flight has been canceled, they should contact the airline’s Reservations department when they’re ready to rebook and apply one of the waiver options listed below. They can be reached at 1-800-367-5320 or via live chat or text here. If a ticket was purchased through a travel agent or online travel website, customers can contact the travel agency or online travel site directly for ticket assistance.

Travel waiver information

If you have a Hawaiian Airlines or Hawaiian Airlines codeshare flight that is arriving, departing or traveling within the state of Hawai‘i between July 24-28, 2020 and you would like to make changes to your reservation due to Hurricane Douglas, we’ve issued a travel waiver with the following options:

No change fees or fare difference:

Reschedule your reservation by Aug. 4, 2020 for new travel that commences no later than Oct. 31, 2020.

No change fees, but a fare difference may apply:

Cancel now and make changes to your reservation after Aug. 4, 2020. You’ll keep the unused value of the ticket until the ticket expires* and upon rebooking, no change fees will be charged, but a fare difference may apply.*Tickets purchased before March 1 remain valid until May 31, 2022. Tickets purchased between March 1 and July 31, 2020 will remain valid for up to two years from the original ticket purchase date.

To make changes to a reservation booked through the Hawaiian Airlines website or Reservations department, call 1-800-367-5320 or contact them via live chat or text here.

If you purchased your ticket through a travel agent or online travel website, please contact the travel agency or online travel site directly for ticket assistance.