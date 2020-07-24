• Category 3 Hurricane Douglas Still Moving Toward Hawaii (5 p.m. Update)

Mayor Michael Victorino issued an emergency proclamation today as Hurricane Douglas approaches the Hawaiian Islands, bringing expected tropical storm-force winds, flash flooding and high surf. The proclamation was coordinated with the Governor’s Office and gives the County of Maui the ability to take necessary, quick action to respond to emergency situations.

On Friday afternoon, forecasters predict tropical storm-force winds of 39 to 73 mph, with a 59 percent probability for Hāna, 58 percent for Kahului, 53 percent for Lānaʻi City and 60 percent for Kaunakakai.

“We need to take the strength of this storm very seriously and prepare for strong winds, flash flooding and high surf,” Mayor Victorino said in a press release update. “My top priority is the health and safety of our residents, and everyone needs to keep a wary eye on Douglas.”

Beginning Saturday, all County of Maui facilities, including County parks, pools and the Waiehu Golf Course will be closed until further notice. Reservations for pool use have been canceled.

The Mayor advises: Everyone should clear their yards, secure loose objects and prepare a 14-day emergency kit of food, water and supplies. Also, please prepare an emergency plan and stay informed from reliable sources of information.

The County is working with the American Red Cross to provide emergency shelters for people in Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.