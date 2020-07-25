• Hurricane Warning Issued for Oahu; Cat 1 Douglas Continues Toward Hawaii (11 a.m. Update)

The County of Maui, Department of Environmental Management strongly encourages the public to conserve water to minimize sewage from entering facilities and prevent potential sewer spills due to Hurricane Douglas.

During heavy rain events, facilities typically receive an increase in flow that could cause sewage spills if power is lost or other disruptions impact County sewer infrastructure.

The public should also store drinking water in case water service is shut off due to the hurricane.

Residents should store at least one gallon of water per person per day for 14 days, and some water on hand for pets.