Mary Kina

June 6, 1949 – July 7, 2020

Mary Lurline Waipualani Sui Lan Kina, 71, of Keaau, passed away on July 7, 2020, at home. Born on June 6, 1949, in Hawaiʻi, she is survived by her husband, George Kina of Keaau; daughter, Denise Kina of Kailua-Kona; brothers, Mathew Kelepolo of Honolulu, Wilfred (Luanne) Kelepolo of Honolulu; sisters, Hilda Poe of Oregon, Hazel Juanich of Kailua-Kona, Gladiola Texeira-Hall of Ocean View; and sister in law, Dorothy Kelepolo of Honaunau; 2 grandchildren, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Private Services to be held at a later date.

Alan Camara

April 9, 1944 – July 11, 2020

Alan Francis Camara, 76 of Wailuku, passed away on July 11, 2020, at Hale Makua, Wailuku. He was born on April 10, 1944, in Puʻunēnē, Maui.

Alan worked at the Royal Lahaina Hotel in the maintenance department before he retired.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Latricia Camara; sons, Allan (Holly) Camara, Charles (Bree) Camara, and Jason (Diana) Camara; sister, Josephine Oliveira; 14 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson.

Services will be held at a later date.

The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Hale Makua, Wailuku for their compassionate care of Alan.

Laverne Sanchez

October 5, 1946 – July 11, 2020

Laverne Paulette Mahealani Sanchez, 73, of Pahoa, passed away on July 11, 2020, at her home. Born on October 5, 1946, in Honolulu, she was a retired accountant/bookkeeper for Easter Seals and was a member of Puna Baptist Church, and ARC of Hilo.

Private service held

Laverne is survived by her husband, William Sanchez of Oahu; sons, Bronson-Tsuka (Jadelin) Oili of Pahoa, Charles (Betmi) Sanchez of Pahoa, and Boyson (Yvette) Sanchez of Hilo; daughters, Nalani (Kamu) Kea of Oahu, Noe “Squeaky” Sanchez of Pahoa, Anela-Re (Casey) Sanchez-Dela Rosa of Hilo, Verna-Mae (Bunzo) Sanchez-Rapez of Oahu; brother, Jerry (Lahaina) Akau of Hilo; sisters, Lei (Inez) Akau of Hilo, Berta Ramos of Makaha, and Nani Kupa of Nanakuli; 37 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; numerous cousins.

Benita P. Tundayag

April 3, 1922 – July 16, 2020

Benita Pallasigui Tundayag, 98, of Kihei, Maui joined our creator on July 16, 2020, in Hale Makua. She was born on April 3, 1922, in San Miguel, Tarlac, Phillippines.

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, private Services will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary followed by burial at Maui Memorial Park, Wailuku, Maui.

Benita is survived by Aurora (Cecilio) Canosa, Benjamin Tundayag (of the Phillippines), Julio (Lorna) Tundayag, Jr, Lilia Tundayag & Romeo (Marilyn) Tundayag, 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren & 3 great great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Julio Tundayag, Sr, and daughter Paraluman Tundayag.