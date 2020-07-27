Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE wind swell in the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops into the waist range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.