July 27, 2020 Surf ForecastJuly 27, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 27, 5:00 AM
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE wind swell in the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops into the waist range for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com