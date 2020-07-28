July 28, 2020 Surf Forecast

North

Surf: Knee to waist high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

South

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

West

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

