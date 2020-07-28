Plantation Estates Lot Owners Association Community Giveback Food Box Distribution

July 28, 2020, 10:31 AM HST · Updated July 28, 10:31 AM
Plantation Estates Lot Owners Association in conjunction with Hua Momona Farms is sponsoring a Community Giveback on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 8 a.m. at the Kapalua Village Center.

The Association will distribute fresh produce boxes grown at Hua Momona Farms which is located in the Plantation Estates community. The boxes will include a variety of freshly harvested vegetables and greens available on a first come, first served basis.

“Our owners are actively engaged in the West Maui Community through many non-profit organizations and programs and committed to working together to help our neighbors during these unprecedented times,” said Board President Jon Kindred.

