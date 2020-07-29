July 29, 2020 Surf Forecast

July 29, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 29, 5:00 AM
North

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell for the morning drops a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

South

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE less than 5mph in the afternoon.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

