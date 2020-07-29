Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell for the morning drops a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE less than 5mph in the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.