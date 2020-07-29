July 29, 2020 Surf ForecastJuly 29, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 29, 5:00 AM
North
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell for the morning drops a bit during the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
South
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE less than 5mph in the afternoon.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com