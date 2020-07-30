+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea gifted more than 800 employees with gift cards to locally owned restaurants and markets on Wednesday. The Resort’s monthly act of care aims to support employees financially or with essentials, while aiding local businesses as well.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the travel industry especially hard, and the Resort’s temporary closure has been devastating for employees. General Manager Marc Bromley, who is well-known for his unwavering optimism and enthusiasm, recognizes the fatigue that has set in for many during these unprecedented times. So, to add a bit of levity and humor, he and the Director of Marketing Mark Simon donned popcorn costumes to make sure staff was fully entertained as they drove through to retrieve their gift.

“For me, the most difficult part of the closure has been not being able to connect daily with our Four Seasons ‘ohana,” said Bromley, who continues to check in with 50-75 employees per week through social media, phone calls, texts, and handwritten notes home, in addition to twice-weekly emails to all employees. “Being able to see employees—even socially distanced and through masks—and to bring them a bit of joy is the absolute highlight of my month.”

The giveaway included a gift card for each employee. Local restaurants and markets supported through the Resort’s efforts were: Isana Restaurant, Pita Paradise, Maui Brewing Co, Pāʻia Fish Market, Pizza Madness, and Tamura’s. To stay on theme, the resort included a snack of Aloha Kettlecorn and other “pop” related items in the gift.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Owners of Isana Restaurant and Pita Paradise, John and Christine Arabatzis, have been working overtime to stay open during the pandemic. Christine, a former employee of Ferraro’s at Four Seasons Resort Maui said, “We appreciate the support we have always had from our residents and hotels, and we’re so grateful that Four Seasons is supporting us through this giveaway. As a previous employee of Four Seasons, it means even more to me. We all need to come together now more than ever—to get through this time, survive and become even stronger as a community.”

Founder and CEO of Maui Brewing Co, Garrett Marrero, is also open for business. “Four Seasons was one of the first hotels to embrace craft beer in a can here on Maui. I have a special fondness for them, as starting out they gave us the opportunity to showcase our authentic local Hawaiian beer. During these dynamic and difficult times, it’s great to work with our partners and celebrate what has brought us together,” said Marrero.

The monthly giveaways continue to benefit employees, as well as local farmers and businesses. To date, Four Seasons Resort Maui reports it has contributed approximately $150,000 to assist employees and local businesses through monthly employee food drives and giveaways, alongside additional employee, local and national support initiatives during the pandemic.