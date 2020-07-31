Hāli‘imaile Fire Results in Precautionary Evacuations

July 31, 2020, 5:11 PM HST · Updated July 31, 6:38 PM
Update: 5:58 p.m. 7.31.20)

The Hāna Highway is now completely open.  It was closed earlier due to a traffic accident.  Firefighters continue to battle a fire below Hāliʻimaile Road.

At around 5 p.m. precautionary evacuations were being conducted for homes along Aoiki Street and the makai side of Leie Street.

Maui police report that Leie Street remains completely closed. Traffic on Haleakalā Highway is alternating in the area of Hāliʻimaile.  Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

(Update: 5:05 p.m., 7.31.20)

Maui fire crews are battling a brush fire in gulch below Hāliʻimaile Road on Maui.

At around 5 p.m. precautionary evacuations were being conducted for homes along Aoiki Street and the makai side of Leie Street.

Maui police report that Leie Street is completely closed. The Pāʻia Bound Lane of Hāna Highway and Haleakalā Highway is also closed due to a motor vehicle accident. Traffic on Haleakalā Highway is alternating in the area of Hāliʻimaile.  Motorists are asked to avoid the areas.

