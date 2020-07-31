Maui Police Department now has an email account established for quarantine violation reports.

To report a suspected violation of the state’s 14-day quarantine order on arrivals from out-of-state the public can email [email protected].

SPONSORED VIDEO

The department reminds the public that 9-1-1 is for emergency use only. The public can report violations via the department’s non emergency phone number at (808) 244-6400.

In addition to the police department, the Maui Visitor’s Bureau is operating a hotline for people to report violations of the 14-day visitor quarantine. The number to call is (808) 468-9952.