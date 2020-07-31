How to Report Violations of Hawai‘i’s 14-Day QuarantineJuly 31, 2020, 6:50 AM HST · Updated July 31, 12:35 PM
Maui Police Department now has an email account established for quarantine violation reports.
To report a suspected violation of the state’s 14-day quarantine order on arrivals from out-of-state the public can email [email protected].
The department reminds the public that 9-1-1 is for emergency use only. The public can report violations via the department’s non emergency phone number at (808) 244-6400.
In addition to the police department, the Maui Visitor’s Bureau is operating a hotline for people to report violations of the 14-day visitor quarantine. The number to call is (808) 468-9952.
For violations on other islands, the state advises the public to call local law enforcement on their non-emergency lines:
- Oʻahu: Call 9-1-1 and ask for the non-emergency line
- Hawaiʻi County: (808) 935-3311
- Kauaʻi: File report online at www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-
Reporting