How to Report Violations of Hawai‘i’s 14-Day Quarantine

July 31, 2020, 6:50 AM HST · Updated July 31, 12:35 PM
×

Maui Police Department now has an email account established for quarantine violation reports.

To report a suspected violation of the state’s 14-day quarantine order on arrivals from out-of-state the public can email [email protected].

SPONSORED VIDEO

The department reminds the public that 9-1-1 is for emergency use only.  The public can report violations via the department’s non emergency phone number at (808) 244-6400.

In addition to the police department, the Maui Visitor’s Bureau is operating a hotline for people to report violations of the 14-day visitor quarantine.  The number to call is (808) 468-9952.

For violations on other islands, the state advises the public to call local law enforcement on their non-emergency lines:

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing