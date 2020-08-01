Akamai Kids Club in North Kīhei on Maui announced open enrollment for all kindergarten through 5th grade students and youth, starting Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

“Akamai Kids Club (AKCI) is the perfect solution for working parents concerned about the impact on their children due to the pandemic related part time schedule of elementary schools,” said Kristen Schiffman, Principal Agent at Akamai Kids Club, Inc.

Schiffman was the former Head of School for Montessori Hale O Keiki Inc, which closed in 2019 as the Kīhei Charter School opened its permanent location.

Located in Kilolani Hall of Trinity Episcopal Church at 100 Kūlanihākoʻi Street in North Kīhei, AKCI offers a teacher-supervised environment with a focus on academics while overcoming the challenges of distance and online learning.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Physical education, music, gardening, home economics, marine science and art are also integrated into the weekly schedule through enrichment classes.

The center’s hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Akamai Kids Club, Inc has several students enrolled already and will be conducting open house over the coming days. Open enrollment for all Maui K-5 students and youth is available online at www.akamaikidsclub.com.