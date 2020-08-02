August 02, 2020 Surf Forecast

August 2, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated August 2, 5:01 AM
0 Comments
Photo: Chris Archer

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

South

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

