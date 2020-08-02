Dorothea Louise Cooley-Spain

December 24, 1928 – July 29, 2020

Dorothea Louise Cooley-Spain, 91 of Kailua Kona, died July 29, 2020 in Kailua Kona. She was born Dec. 24, 1928, in Van Dyke, Michigan. Dorothea worked as a service representative for AAA and was a pilot. She is survived son Michael (Sally) Broderick of Kailua Kona and one grandchild. Private services will be held.

James Miller

June 22, 1938 – July 27, 2020

A memorial service will be held at a later date. James is survived by his son, Craig Miller of Murfreesboro, TN; three grandchildren; and one great grandchild.The family would like to acknowledge the staff of Yukio Okutsu Veterans State Home for their compassionate care.

Austin Wills

June 23, 1983 – July 25, 2020

He is survived by his girlfriend Jamie Cadiente, daughters Maia and Naomi Wills of Kailua-Kona; parents Rex and Marilyn Hopkins-Wills of Holualoa; sister Uʻilani (Bryson) Manuel of Hilo, Hawaiʻi; and maternal grandmother Ruby Hopkins of Kaneʻohe, Hawaiʻi. A celebration of life near the ocean will be announced.

Leonida Tabag

April 4, 1933 – July 24, 2020

Leonida is survived by her children, Rolando (Zenaida Imelda) Tabag, Romeo (Cherry Lyne) Tabag, Marilou (David) Livergood, Jerry (Noralyn) Tabag, Cristobal (Evangeline) Aguinaldo, Melicio (Leonila) Pahinag, Rowena Tabag; siblings, Melicio (Clarita) Aguinaldo, Magdelena Tacotaco, Arsenia Tacotaco, Oilvia Gamayo; 15 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Ernesto Cristobal Tabag and son, Edwardo Pahinag. Private services will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary.

Roberto Cua

April 30, 1935 – July 23, 2020

Roberto was a Draftsman by trade and later retired as a Palletizer at Maui Land and Pineapple Company. He enjoyed fishing, cycling, going to the movies and bingo. Roberto is survived by his children, Robert (Chantilly) Cua, Patrick (Jennifer) Cua, Brian Cua, Catherine (Garrett) Kawada, Rhonda (William) Barut; siblings, Pastora Monces, Felix Cua Jr., Tercita Salvida; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Felix and Catalina Cua; siblings, Richard Cua, Charlotte Acedilla, Bernardo Cua, Jose Cua and Juanito Cua. Private services will be held at a later date. Cards may be mailed to P.O. Box 970, Makawao, Hawaiʻi 96768.

Lorraine Gomes

December 23, 1940 – July 17, 2020

Lorraine Marie DeLima Gomes, 79 of Makawao, Hawaiʻi went to her eternal rest on June 22, 2020 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. She was born in Puʻunēnē Hospital on Dec. 23, 1940 to the late Albert and Elsie DeLima of Olinda, Maui. She attended St. Joseph Grade School, St. Anthony High School and graduated from Maui Technical School. In her early years she was a school bus driver and later retired from Kula Hospital. She was a loving mother, a great cook and excellent baker. She is survived by her loving Husband Harry Gomes, Daughter Debra (Lorenzo) Alipio, Son Shelby (Ronnelle Suda) Gomes, Son Jeffrey (Tracy Jacobs) Gomes, Granddaughter Shanelle (Michael) Kinores and one Great-Grandson (Brayden) Kinores. She grew up on a farm in Olinda. She had a great love of animals and she was an avid reader. She is predeceased by her parents Albert and Elsie DeLima, brother Arthur DeLima and infant son Gregory Gomes. Funeral services were held on July 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Church in Makawao followed by Burial at Maui Veterans Cemetery.

Benita P. Tundayag

April 3, 1922 – July 16, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private Services will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary followed by burial at Maui Memorial Park, Wailuku, Maui. Benita is survived by Aurora (Cecilio) Canosa, Benjamin Tundayag (of the Phillippines), Julio (Lorna) Tundayag, Jr, Lilia Tundayag and Romeo (Marilyn) Tundayag, 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Julio Tundayag, Sr. and daughter Paraluman Tundayag.

Laverne Sanchez

October 5, 1946 – July 11, 2020

Private service heldLaverne is survived by her husband, William Sanchez of Oʻahu; sons, Bronson-Tsuka (Jadelin) Oili of Pāhoa, Charles (Betmi) Sanchez of Pāhoa, and Boyson (Yvette) Sanchez of Hilo; daughters, Nalani (Kamu) Kea of Oʻahu, Noe “Squeaky” Sanchez of Pāhoa, Anela-Re (Casey) Sanchez-Dela Rosa of Hilo, Verna-Mae (Bunzo) Sanchez-Rapez of Oʻahu; brother, Jerry (Lahaina) Akau of Hilo; sisters, Lei (Inez) Akau of Hilo, Berta Ramos of Mākaha, and Nani Kupa of Nānākuli; 37 grandchildren; 54 great grandchildren; numerous cousins.

Alan Camara

April 9, 1944 – July 11, 2020

Alan worked at the Royal Lahaina Hotel in the maintenance department before he retired. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Latricia Camara; sons, Allan (Holly) Camara, Charles (Bree) Camara, and Jason (Diana) Camara; sister, Josephine Oliveira; 14 grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Services will be held at a later date. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Hale Makua, Wailuku for their compassionate care of Alan.