Hawaii 2020 Primary Election Results: Fourth Printout (11:44 a.m. Update)

August 9, 2020, 12:41 PM HST · Updated August 9, 12:49 PM
Wendy Osher
By Wendy Osher

The fourth summary printout for the 2020 Primary Election has been released.  The fourth printout was issued at 11:44 a.m. HST on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. The timestamp on the fourth summary report was at 11:38 a.m.  Traditionally a subsequent final summary report is issued when the results are finalized.

Maui races have not changed from the overnight third summary report issued for Maui at around 2:45 a.m.; however, races of statewide interest had additional votes since the last printout. Below is the latest tally.

Councilmember (Lanai)34 of 34 Precincts
JOHNSON, Gabe1319530.1%
DE JETLEY, Alberta1069324.4%
MANO, Matthew J.K.893420.4%
Blank Votes1102825.1%
Over Votes60.0%
Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia)34 of 34 Precincts
MOLINA, Mike2550658.2%
EYRE, Aja915420.9%
ZAHND, Laurent18654.3%
Blank Votes732516.7%
Over Votes60.0%
Councilmember (Kahului)34 of 34 Precincts
KAMA, Tasha1552935.4%
KAMEKONA, Carol Lee1079224.6%
KAIWI, Deb839219.1%
Blank Votes912820.8%
Over Votes150.0%
Councilmember (West Maui)34 of 34 Precincts
PALTIN, Tamara Akiko Maile2127448.5%
NAVA, Rick1105025.2%
PATEL, Sne38458.8%
Blank Votes767317.5%
Over Votes140.0%
State Representative, Dist 13 – A9 of 9 Precincts
KAPAKU, Theresa8379.0%
Blank Votes2221.0%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 13 – R9 of 9 Precincts
VANDERPOOL, Robin30438.4%
Blank Votes48861.6%
Over Votes20.3%
State Representative, Dist 13 – D9 of 9 Precincts
DECOITE, Lynn P.324348.3%
RITTE, Walter315247.0%
Blank Votes3134.7%
Over Votes190.3%
State Representative, Dist 12 – D6 of 6 Precincts
YAMASHITA, Kyle T.413354.0%
RUSSELL, Simon S.287437.6%
Blank Votes6418.4%
Over Votes130.2%
State Representative, Dist 11 – A4 of 4 Precincts
GREENBERG, Howard E.4854.5%
Blank Votes4045.5%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 11 – D4 of 4 Precincts
WILDBERGER, Tina M.L.287659.0%
COUCH, Don146630.1%
Blank Votes53110.9%
Over Votes70.1%
State Representative, Dist 10 – A5 of 5 Precincts
GYLDSTRAND, Travis D.E.7562.0%
Blank Votes4638.0%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 10 – R5 of 5 Precincts
BALINBIN, Kanamu42634.9%
Blank Votes79565.1%
Over Votes10.1%
State Representative, Dist 10 – D5 of 5 Precincts
MCKELVEY, Angus L.K.226256.1%
NAKOA, Leonard K., III115528.6%
Blank Votes61515.3%
Over Votes140.3%
State Representative, Dist 9 – A4 of 4 Precincts
CHRUPALYK, Kahala Jen9273.0%
Blank Votes3427.0%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 9 – D4 of 4 Precincts
WOODSON, Justin H.371678.5%
Blank Votes101721.5%
Over Votes60.1%
State Representative, Dist 8 – D7 of 7 Precincts
HASHIMOTO, Troy493070.7%
AIWOHI, Ka’apuni122217.5%
HILL, Robert G., III4867.0%
Blank Votes3374.8%
Over Votes80.1%
State Senator, Dist 5 – A11 of 11 Precincts
KEEN, Rynette Ipo21768.5%
Blank Votes10031.5%
Over Votes00.0%
State Senator, Dist 5 – R11 of 11 Precincts
KAJIWARA-GUSMAN, Christy120350.8%
Blank Votes116349.2%
Over Votes10.0%
State Senator, Dist 5 – D11 of 11 Precincts
KEITH-AGARAN, Gil S. Coloma873874.6%
Blank Votes297325.4%
Over Votes110.1%

Hawaii Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
LINDSEY, Keola382429.4%
MANGAUIL, Lanakila347048.5%
HAO, Louis (Lui)287547.1%
ISHIBASHI, Pua243536.0%
ALMEIDA, Kauilani206395.1%
CASHMAN-AIU, Noelani152963.8%
PAU, Louis (Kauka)142683.5%
KIHOI, Lei138073.4%
WILSON, Kalaniakea134103.3%
DESOTO-MCCOLLOUGH, Laura L.122233.0%
HOFFELD, Cyd L. (Makanui)75971.9%
Blank Votes18269545.0%
Over Votes4370.1%
Molokai Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
ALAPA, Luana7657318.8%
MACHADO, Colette (Piipii)6911517.0%
KAHUE-CABANTING, U’i352618.7%
Blank Votes22538755.5%
Over Votes890.0%
Kauai Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
AHUNA, Dan9203422.7%
SMITH, Kamealoha5492513.5%
PEREZ, Brittny353128.7%
Blank Votes22406055.1%
Over Votes940.0%
At-Large Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
AKINA, Keli’i7701319.0%
SOUZA, Keoni6026514.8%
BURKE, Jackie (Kahookele)293557.2%
HANAKAHI, Kaipo K.206485.1%
PALACAT-NELSEN, Shane Akoni152493.8%
KAWAAUHAU, Larry K.117632.9%
SONODA, Lenson (Kawekiu)92332.3%
Blank Votes18266245.0%
Over Votes2370.1%

U.S. Representative, Dist I – D115 of 115 Precincts
CASE, Ed13155286.0%
Blank Votes2147514.0%
Over Votes1180.1%
U.S. Representative, Dist I – N115 of 115 Precincts
GRIFFIN, Calvin C. (G)231753.8%
Blank Votes199146.2%
Over Votes50.1%
U.S. Representative, Dist I – R115 of 115 Precincts
CURTIS, Ron1387334.2%
DICKENS, James (J.D.)710217.5%
OLSON, Nancy Lynn664716.4%
REYES, Arturo Pacheco429310.6%
SMITH, Taylor J.18314.5%
Blank Votes682816.8%
Over Votes830.2%
U.S. Representative, Dist II – L135 of 135 Precincts
TIPPENS, Michelle Rose101292.3%
Blank Votes857.7%
Over Votes50.5%
U.S. Representative, Dist II – D135 of 135 Precincts
KAHELE, Kaiali’i (Kai)10073566.0%
EVANS, Brian123218.1%
LEE, Brenda L. Machado106777.0%
FAMERA, Noelle79805.2%
Blank Votes2087213.7%
Over Votes3800.2%
U.S. Representative, Dist II – N135 of 135 Precincts
BURRUS, Ron130736.3%
MCCORRISTON, Byron U.89824.9%
Blank Votes140038.8%
Over Votes60.2%
U.S. Representative, Dist II – AS135 of 135 Precincts
GIUFFRE, John (Raghu)13391.1%
Blank Votes138.9%
Over Votes00.0%
U.S. Representative, Dist II – R135 of 135 Precincts
AKANA, Joe1507539.3%
KANESHIRO, Elise Hatsuko529113.8%
HAMMAN, David R.34268.9%
NAGAMINE, Robert K.28847.5%
LOVE, Nicholas T.26106.8%
BOND, Steven R.22175.8%
SAN NICOLAS, Felipe C.14573.8%
GOTTSCHALK, Karla (Bart)9502.5%
QUEL, Raymond S.3040.8%
Blank Votes412910.8%
Over Votes1310.3%
U.S. Representative, Dist II – A135 of 135 Precincts
HOOMANAWANUI, Jonathan341587.0%
Blank Votes50913.0%
Over Votes100.3%
State Senator, Dist 2 – D10 of 10 Precincts
SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy806767.3%
BURROWS, Smiley223118.6%
Blank Votes169614.1%
Over Votes300.3%
State Senator, Dist 2 – A10 of 10 Precincts
KA-IPO, Ron G.25970.6%
Blank Votes10829.4%
Over Votes10.3%
State Senator, Dist 8 – D16 of 16 Precincts
KOUCHI, Ronald Dan1289674.5%
Blank Votes441425.5%
Over Votes120.1%
State Senator, Dist 9 – D9 of 9 Precincts
CHANG, Stanley1276169.7%
Blank Votes555130.3%
Over Votes160.1%
State Senator, Dist 9 – R9 of 9 Precincts
SLOM, Sam M.453780.3%
Blank Votes111519.7%
Over Votes10.0%
State Senator, Dist 10 – D10 of 10 Precincts
IHARA, Les S., Jr.832754.6%
HIGGINS, Vicki B.257216.9%
ARRIOLA, Jesus13028.5%
Blank Votes303619.9%
Over Votes160.1%
State Senator, Dist 10 – N10 of 10 Precincts
SHIRAISHI, Paul J.23656.5%
Blank Votes18243.5%
Over Votes00.0%
State Senator, Dist 11 – D11 of 11 Precincts
TANIGUCHI, Brian T.999967.0%
Blank Votes493533.0%
Over Votes30.0%
State Senator, Dist 13 – D8 of 8 Precincts
RHOADS, Karl A.825069.6%
MCDONALD, Kevin (Shadow)130211.0%
Blank Votes230419.4%
Over Votes160.1%
State Senator, Dist 14 – D13 of 13 Precincts
KIM, Donna Mercado740271.4%
Blank Votes296828.6%
Over Votes70.1%
State Senator, Dist 15 – D7 of 7 Precincts
WAKAI, Glenn622570.6%
Blank Votes259729.4%
Over Votes120.1%
State Senator, Dist 19 – D7 of 7 Precincts
CABANILLA ARAKAWA, Rida454354.5%
CLARK, John H., III267132.0%
Blank Votes112813.5%
Over Votes100.1%
State Senator, Dist 19 – R7 of 7 Precincts
FEVELLA, Kurt429886.0%
Blank Votes70114.0%
Over Votes100.2%
State Senator, Dist 20 – L13 of 13 Precincts
BONOAN, Feena M.8278.1%
Blank Votes2321.9%
Over Votes11.0%
State Senator, Dist 20 – D13 of 13 Precincts
GABBARD, Mike611166.2%
Blank Votes312633.8%
Over Votes40.0%
State Senator, Dist 22 – D8 of 8 Precincts
DELA CRUZ, Donovan851677.7%
CUARESMA, Thora-Jean (T.J.)143613.1%
Blank Votes10049.2%
Over Votes140.1%
State Senator, Dist 22 – N8 of 8 Precincts
FANENE, Banner S.8738.0%
Blank Votes14262.0%
Over Votes00.0%
State Senator, Dist 22 – R8 of 8 Precincts
MILLER, John E.189559.6%
Blank Votes128740.4%
Over Votes60.2%
State Senator, Dist 25 – D10 of 10 Precincts
LEE, Chris1100771.8%
Blank Votes431428.2%
Over Votes70.0%
State Senator, Dist 25 – R10 of 10 Precincts
KIM-MARSHALL, Kristina315761.4%
Blank Votes198738.6%
Over Votes20.0%
State Representative, Dist 1 – D9 of 9 Precincts
NAKASHIMA, Mark M.421251.9%
Blank Votes389748.1%
Over Votes590.7%
State Representative, Dist 1 – R9 of 9 Precincts
SHIN, Lorraine Pualani62344.6%
Blank Votes77455.4%
Over Votes80.6%
State Representative, Dist 2 – D5 of 5 Precincts
TODD, Christopher L.T.397647.4%
Blank Votes441552.6%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 2 – A5 of 5 Precincts
MCMACKIN, Devin Shaw, Sr.13667.3%
Blank Votes6632.7%
Over Votes10.5%
State Representative, Dist 3 – D7 of 7 Precincts
ONISHI, Richard H.K.381749.2%
MATSON, Shannon Lopeka240131.0%
FOGEL, Frederick F.5537.1%
Blank Votes98112.7%
Over Votes180.2%
State Representative, Dist 3 – R7 of 7 Precincts
HUGHES, Susan61249.0%
Blank Votes63651.0%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 4 – D4 of 4 Precincts
ILAGAN, Greggor367955.9%
OHARA, Eileen228434.7%
Blank Votes6169.4%
Over Votes150.2%
State Representative, Dist 4 – N4 of 4 Precincts
LEY, Brian9250.5%
Blank Votes9049.5%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 4 – R4 of 4 Precincts
CERMELJ, Hope (Alohalani)45836.5%
Blank Votes79663.5%
Over Votes10.1%
State Representative, Dist 4 – A4 of 4 Precincts
HAUMEA, Desmon Antone19181.6%
Blank Votes4318.4%
Over Votes20.9%
State Representative, Dist 5 – L8 of 8 Precincts
LAST, Michael L. (Mike)5074.6%
Blank Votes1725.4%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 5 – D8 of 8 Precincts
KAPELA, Jeanne332554.0%
BONDERA, Colehour145723.7%
Blank Votes137622.3%
Over Votes100.2%
State Representative, Dist 5 – A8 of 8 Precincts
DECKER, Citlalli Johanna9462.3%
Blank Votes5737.7%
Over Votes10.7%
State Representative, Dist 6 – D5 of 5 Precincts
LOWEN, Nicole343759.2%
Blank Votes237140.8%
Over Votes150.3%
State Representative, Dist 7 – D5 of 5 Precincts
TARNAS, David A.408557.8%
Blank Votes298742.2%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 14 – D5 of 5 Precincts
NAKAMURA, Nadine K.396972.9%
Blank Votes147727.1%
Over Votes60.1%
State Representative, Dist 14 – R5 of 5 Precincts
MONAS, Steve46136.2%
Blank Votes81463.8%
Over Votes20.2%
State Representative, Dist 15 – D5 of 5 Precincts
TOKIOKA, James Kunane445072.8%
Blank Votes166027.2%
Over Votes40.1%
State Representative, Dist 15 – R5 of 5 Precincts
YODER, Steve61547.4%
Blank Votes68252.6%
Over Votes10.1%
State Representative, Dist 16 – D6 of 6 Precincts
MORIKAWA, Daynette (Dee)414672.0%
Blank Votes160928.0%
Over Votes10.0%
State Representative, Dist 16 – R6 of 6 Precincts
DES, Ana Mo37129.9%
Blank Votes87170.1%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 17 – D4 of 4 Precincts
KOGACHI, Keith408350.9%
Blank Votes393849.1%
Over Votes30.0%
State Representative, Dist 17 – R4 of 4 Precincts
WARD, Gene291788.8%
Blank Votes36911.2%
Over Votes10.0%
State Representative, Dist 18 – D4 of 4 Precincts
HASHEM, Mark Jun608568.4%
DRISKILL, Tommy, III104911.8%
Blank Votes175719.8%
Over Votes160.2%
State Representative, Dist 18 – R4 of 4 Precincts
FORD, Lori155463.3%
Blank Votes90236.7%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 19 – D5 of 5 Precincts
KOBAYASHI, Bertrand (Bert)489465.7%
Blank Votes255134.3%
Over Votes40.1%
State Representative, Dist 19 – N5 of 5 Precincts
PARRISH, Michael L. (Mike)12243.4%
Blank Votes15956.6%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 19 – AS5 of 5 Precincts
CHEN, Wayne1990.5%
Blank Votes29.5%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 20 – D4 of 4 Precincts
SAYAMA, Jackson250529.9%
TURBIN, Derek A.232427.8%
GARDNER, Rebecca P. (Becky)198923.8%
ISHIBASHI, Jay I.93711.2%
Blank Votes6197.4%
Over Votes100.1%
State Representative, Dist 20 – R4 of 4 Precincts
ALLEN, Julia E.71865.9%
Blank Votes37134.1%
Over Votes20.2%
State Representative, Dist 21 – D4 of 4 Precincts
NISHIMOTO, Scott Y.389877.6%
Blank Votes112322.4%
Over Votes20.0%
State Representative, Dist 22 – D3 of 3 Precincts
TAM, Adrian195645.7%
BROWER, Tom181342.3%
Blank Votes51512.0%
Over Votes90.2%
State Representative, Dist 22 – R3 of 3 Precincts
OCHS, Nicholas R.58546.0%
Blank Votes68754.0%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 23 – D5 of 5 Precincts
KOBAYASHI, Dale485565.5%
Blank Votes255834.5%
Over Votes20.0%
State Representative, Dist 24 – D4 of 4 Precincts
BELATTI, Della Au392665.2%
Blank Votes209734.8%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 24 – A4 of 4 Precincts
SEXTON, Andy, Jr. (Umi)15298.7%
Blank Votes21.3%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 25 – D5 of 5 Precincts
LUKE, Sylvia499573.7%
Blank Votes178526.3%
Over Votes70.1%
State Representative, Dist 26 – D7 of 7 Precincts
SAIKI, Scott K.338346.6%
IWAMOTO, Kim Coco322144.4%
Blank Votes6519.0%
Over Votes80.1%
State Representative, Dist 27 – D5 of 5 Precincts
OHNO, Takashi481178.0%
Blank Votes136022.0%
Over Votes40.1%
State Representative, Dist 28 – D4 of 4 Precincts
MIZUNO, John M.286574.8%
Blank Votes96425.2%
Over Votes60.2%
State Representative, Dist 29 – D4 of 4 Precincts
HOLT, Daniel174156.7%
LOGUE, James94630.8%
Blank Votes38412.5%
Over Votes40.1%
State Representative, Dist 30 – D4 of 4 Precincts
GANADEN, Ernesto M. (Sonny)155359.3%
CACHOLA, Romy M.87733.5%
Blank Votes1877.1%
Over Votes80.3%
State Representative, Dist 30 – R4 of 4 Precincts
QUILINGKING, Tess Abalos23636.6%
AZINGA, P. M. (Pualani)20531.8%
Blank Votes20331.5%
Over Votes10.2%
State Representative, Dist 31 – D5 of 5 Precincts
JOHANSON, Aaron Ling293467.1%
Blank Votes143732.9%
Over Votes20.0%
State Representative, Dist 32 – D3 of 3 Precincts
ICHIYAMA, Linda473578.4%
Blank Votes130521.6%
Over Votes70.1%
State Representative, Dist 33 – D6 of 6 Precincts
KONG, Sam Satoru474455.2%
ARAKAKI, Tracy Aaron289233.7%
Blank Votes95311.1%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 33 – R6 of 6 Precincts
BOYETTE, Jennifer (Jenny)70148.0%
Blank Votes75852.0%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 34 – D3 of 3 Precincts
TAKAYAMA, Gregg573777.4%
Blank Votes167322.6%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 34 – R3 of 3 Precincts
SIMON, Keone F.131064.5%
Blank Votes72235.5%
Over Votes10.0%
State Representative, Dist 35 – D6 of 6 Precincts
TAKUMI, Roy M.297066.7%
Blank Votes148633.3%
Over Votes30.1%
State Representative, Dist 35 – R6 of 6 Precincts
HOOD, Carl E.51739.9%
Blank Votes77860.1%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 35 – A6 of 6 Precincts
KAHAU, Keline-Kameyo11795.9%
Blank Votes54.1%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 36 – D3 of 3 Precincts
LA CHICA, Trish421054.2%
LEE, Marilyn B.293437.8%
Blank Votes6178.0%
Over Votes120.2%
State Representative, Dist 36 – R3 of 3 Precincts
OKIMOTO, Val206385.1%
Blank Votes36014.9%
Over Votes50.2%
State Representative, Dist 37 – D4 of 4 Precincts
YAMANE, Ryan I.598174.9%
Blank Votes200825.1%
Over Votes20.0%
State Representative, Dist 37 – R4 of 4 Precincts
SVRCINA, Emil109647.6%
Blank Votes120752.4%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 38 – D4 of 4 Precincts
AQUINO, Henry J.C.311177.3%
Blank Votes91222.7%
Over Votes20.0%
State Representative, Dist 39 – D5 of 5 Precincts
CULLEN, Ty J.K.329164.6%
Blank Votes180035.4%
Over Votes30.1%
State Representative, Dist 39 – R5 of 5 Precincts
MAGLINTI, Austin L.S.83337.0%
Blank Votes141763.0%
Over Votes10.0%
State Representative, Dist 40 – D4 of 4 Precincts
MARTINEZ, Rose261575.2%
Blank Votes86224.8%
Over Votes20.1%
State Representative, Dist 40 – R4 of 4 Precincts
MCDERMOTT, Bob202886.4%
Blank Votes32013.6%
Over Votes40.2%
State Representative, Dist 41 – D5 of 5 Precincts
LOPRESTI, Matthew S. (Matt)297355.0%
MALDONADO, Mokihana148027.4%
RATHBUN, Amanda J.4648.6%
Blank Votes4929.1%
Over Votes110.2%
State Representative, Dist 41 – N5 of 5 Precincts
UEHARA, Ryan Isamu9649.7%
Blank Votes9750.3%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 41 – R5 of 5 Precincts
ALCOS, David (Bradda)214275.1%
Blank Votes71224.9%
Over Votes70.2%
State Representative, Dist 42 – D4 of 4 Precincts
HAR, Sharon407569.0%
KAM, Vickie L.P.111618.9%
Blank Votes71212.1%
Over Votes40.1%
State Representative, Dist 43 – D5 of 5 Precincts
ELI, Stacelynn Kehaulani231167.7%
KAHIKINA, Michael P.57816.9%
Blank Votes52515.4%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 43 – R5 of 5 Precincts
GARCIA, Diamond92055.1%
Blank Votes74944.9%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 43 – A5 of 5 Precincts
HOOHULI, Shaena Dela Cruz24576.8%
Blank Votes7423.2%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 44 – D2 of 2 Precincts
GATES, Cedric Asuega222267.3%
JORDAN, Jo78223.7%
Blank Votes2999.1%
Over Votes60.2%
State Representative, Dist 44 – R2 of 2 Precincts
ALDEGUER, Maysana Akahai62447.3%
Blank Votes69552.7%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 44 – A2 of 2 Precincts
SIMPLICIANO, Joseph K., Jr.23576.1%
Blank Votes7423.9%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 45 – D5 of 5 Precincts
CHAPMAN, Michael129943.6%
Blank Votes168056.4%
Over Votes10.0%
State Representative, Dist 45 – R5 of 5 Precincts
CHEAPE MATSUMOTO, Lauren105477.6%
Blank Votes30522.4%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 46 – D4 of 4 Precincts
PERRUSO, Amy Anastasia219850.3%
AGSALDA, Aaron James Kaleo177540.7%
Blank Votes3939.0%
Over Votes30.1%
State Representative, Dist 47 – D4 of 4 Precincts
QUINLAN, Sean214760.7%
Blank Votes138839.3%
Over Votes30.1%
State Representative, Dist 47 – R4 of 4 Precincts
READY, Boyd93848.9%
Blank Votes98051.1%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 48 – D6 of 6 Precincts
KITAGAWA, Lisa C.464957.3%
PRATT-AQUINO, Kau’i235529.0%
Blank Votes110513.6%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 49 – D6 of 6 Precincts
MATAYOSHI, Scot536663.9%
Blank Votes302836.1%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 49 – R6 of 6 Precincts
DANNER, Kilomana58927.6%
Blank Votes154272.4%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 50 – D4 of 4 Precincts
BRANCO, Patrick Pihana304445.7%
PREGITZER, Micah Kalama262539.4%
Blank Votes99614.9%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 50 – R4 of 4 Precincts
SOUZA, Kanani124259.0%
Blank Votes86441.0%
Over Votes10.0%
State Representative, Dist 51 – D6 of 6 Precincts
MARTEN, Lisa284940.2%
CHOCK, Coby K.K.176624.9%
GRIMMER, Scott131318.5%
AKAO, Alan7059.9%
Blank Votes4566.4%
Over Votes90.1%
State Representative, Dist 51 – R6 of 6 Precincts
KAMA-TOTH, Kukana K.K.125553.2%
CHONG, Doni Leina’ala75732.1%
Blank Votes34814.7%
Over Votes40.2%
State Representative, Dist 51 – A6 of 6 Precincts
HO, Erik K.8076.9%
Blank Votes2423.1%
Over Votes00.0%
Mayor, County of Hawaii43 of 43 Precincts
ROTH, Mitch2022531.1%
MARZO, Ikaika1376421.2%
KIM, Harry998815.4%
AZEVEDO, Neil A.727411.2%
HIGA, Stacy59219.1%
URBAN, Tante T.20013.1%
FITZGERALD, Bob15672.4%
RUGGLES, Mike D.12451.9%
GREENWELL, Robert (Kelly)6911.1%
KA’EHU’AE’A, Wendell J.5940.9%
KAWANO, Yumi T.R.4020.6%
SHANEYFELT, Ted (Toku San)1780.3%
BRYANT, Paul (Amaury)1640.3%
GLENDON, Michael (Mikey)1320.2%
VERSCHUUR, Lahi (Marlin)580.1%
Blank Votes7731.2%
Over Votes570.1%
Prosecuting Attorney, County of Hawaii43 of 43 Precincts
WALTJEN, Kelden Braun Akoni2706941.6%
AUNA, Jared Kamakakulani1502423.1%
BRIDGES, Christopher R.1058316.3%
Blank Votes1234919.0%
Over Votes90.0%
Councilmember, Dist 1, County of Hawaii8 of 8 Precincts
YAGONG, Dominic230733.8%
KIMBALL, Heather L.177025.9%
MORRISON, Bethany Joy117017.1%
MEDEIROS-GARCIA, Jaerick K.2884.2%
PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams2353.4%
MOORE, Jaclyn L.2213.2%
JUAN, Elroy C.2153.1%
Blank Votes6259.1%
Over Votes20.0%
Councilmember, Dist 2, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
CHUNG, Aaron S.Y.671474.1%
HALVERSEN, William8739.6%
Blank Votes147216.2%
Over Votes10.0%
Councilmember, Dist 3, County of Hawaii5 of 5 Precincts
LEE LOY, Susan (Sue)415349.7%
NEVES, Paul K.163819.6%
KAAIHUE, Henry K., Jr.149517.9%
Blank Votes107812.9%
Over Votes20.0%
Councilmember, Dist 4, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
KIERKIEWICZ, Ashley L.452768.7%
Blank Votes206231.3%
Over Votes00.0%
Councilmember, Dist 5, County of Hawaii3 of 3 Precincts
KANEALI’I-KLEINFELDER, Matt267740.3%
RODENHURST, Ikaika237235.7%
WIRICK, Frederic (Ric)6519.8%
Blank Votes93614.1%
Over Votes20.0%
Councilmember, Dist 6, County of Hawaii8 of 8 Precincts
DAVID, Maile (Medeiros)434866.3%
Blank Votes220633.7%
Over Votes00.0%
Councilmember, Dist 7, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
VILLEGAS, Rebecca316749.8%
CLEMENT, Jane234937.0%
Blank Votes84013.2%
Over Votes20.0%
Councilmember, Dist 8, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
INABA, Holeka Goro338148.1%
KAHUI, Craig (Bo)221031.4%
Blank Votes144120.5%
Over Votes00.0%
Councilmember, Dist 9, County of Hawaii3 of 3 Precincts
RICHARDS, Herbert (Tim)368348.5%
AIONA, Philip K. (Ippy)263134.6%
KEANE, Ranae5657.4%
Blank Votes7229.5%
Over Votes30.0%
Prosecuting Attorney, County of Kauai16 of 16 Precincts
KOLLAR, Justin F.1446264.5%
Blank Votes794535.5%
Over Votes00.0%
Councilmember, County of Kauai16 of 16 Precincts
CHOCK, Mason K.121967.8%
EVSLIN, Luke A.120467.7%
KANESHIRO, Arryl115037.3%
CARVALHO, Bernard, Jr.110977.1%
KUALII, KipuKai L.P.94706.0%
COWDEN, Felicia86715.5%
DeCOSTA, Billy73404.7%
WAIALEALE BATTAD, Jade T.57763.7%
BULOSAN, Addison56473.6%
JUSTUS, Ed34282.2%
NISHIMURA, Wally K.32802.1%
FUKUSHIMA, Richard S.30161.9%
SIMBRE-MEDEIROS, Shirley R.27881.8%
DANDURAND, Mike25571.6%
FRANKS, Victoria23221.5%
TANIGUCHI, Naomi J. (Omi)21851.4%
NELSON, Jacquelyn (Jakki)20631.3%
CABEBE, Donovan Kanani14780.9%
YAGO, Clint, Sr.14090.9%
DESILVA CARVEIRO, Debralynn12290.8%
PARKER, Rory P.10180.6%
Blank Votes4612729.4%
Over Votes290.0%
Mayor, City and County of Honolulu156 of 156 Precincts
BLANGIARDI, Rick6951025.3%
AMEMIYA, Keith5500220.0%
HANABUSA, Colleen5012018.2%
PINE, Kym Marcos4000814.6%
HANNEMANN, Mufi269759.8%
STONEBRAKER, William (Bud)177106.4%
JAMES, Choon55202.0%
CARROLL, John20050.7%
WONG, Ho Yin (Jason)14340.5%
CARAVALHO, Ernest11360.4%
KEESING, Audrey8220.3%
MUSSELL, Micah Laakea5380.2%
BOURGOIN, David (Duke)3670.1%
DICKS, Karl O.3580.1%
GARRY, Tim3110.1%
Blank Votes30461.1%
Over Votes2490.1%
Prosecuting Attorney, City and County of Honolulu156 of 156 Precincts
ALM, Steve9628935.0%
KAU, Megan5825721.2%
ESSER, Jacquie4689817.1%
NADAMOTO, Dwight K.157755.7%
BROWN, Robert (RJ)124674.5%
KIM, Tae87863.2%
YAQOOB, Anosh H.16070.6%
Blank Votes3491612.7%
Over Votes1160.0%
Councilmember, Dist I, City and County of Honolulu14 of 14 Precincts
TUPOLA, Andria1438653.6%
PARIS, Anthony Makana378314.1%
DAVENPORT, Kathy374414.0%
HANOHANO, Naomi L.16586.2%
KERFOOT, Galen6082.3%
Blank Votes26449.9%
Over Votes120.0%
Councilmember, Dist III, City and County of Honolulu21 of 21 Precincts
KIAAINA, Esther1037926.7%
THIELEN, Greg903223.2%
TEXEIRA, Alan Kekoa671217.3%
KALIMA, Grant (Kalani)453111.6%
MOSSMAN, Paul16394.2%
KEALOHA, Warland D.7121.8%
Blank Votes590015.2%
Over Votes100.0%
Councilmember, Dist V, City and County of Honolulu19 of 19 Precincts
SAY, Calvin K.Y.1343441.9%
WATASE, Dave K.1087833.9%
LEE, Philmund (Phil)20376.3%
Blank Votes573017.9%
Over Votes120.0%
Councilmember, Dist VII, City and County of Honolulu14 of 14 Precincts
CORDERO, Radiant724541.2%
AKI, Jacob645136.7%
MANDADO, Ryan15588.9%
Blank Votes233413.3%
Over Votes70.0%
Councilmember, Dist IX, City and County of Honolulu20 of 20 Precincts
ESPERO, Will1060335.4%
TULBA, Augusto E. (AugieT)979432.7%
TSUNEYOSHI, Earl Y.L.632121.1%
Blank Votes319210.7%
Over Votes120.0%

By Wendy Osher

As of 7:45 a.m., the final ballots for Oʻahu and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi remain incomplete.

A third summary report was issued for Maui County at 2:52 a.m.  A time stamp on the document notes that it was printed about 10 minutes earlier at 2:43 a.m.

The update does not change the standings for the Maui races, however in the 13th District House race, the gap between candidates in the democratic primary remained slim with just 91 votes separating incumbent Rep. Lynn DeCoite from Hawaiian rights advocate Walter Ritte.  According to the third summary report for Maui County, DeCoite holds on to her lead by a slim margin with 3242 votes (48.2%), ahead of Ritte, who garnered 3152 votes (46.9%). DeCoite has maintained a narrow lead in all three summary reports starting with a 104 gap in the first printout, followed by a 29 vote lead in the second printout.

A third and potentially final statewide summary report has not yet been printed and is due out this morning.  Last night at around 10:50 p.m., Kauaʻi’s third summary report was released, marking the first county to reach the third summary stage. The Big Island of Hawaiʻi and the City and County of Honolulu have yet to complete the third summary stage.

There is however, enough of a lead for us to know that Big Island Mayor Harry Kim has lost his reelection bid.  That office will be determined in the General Election with Mitch Roth and Ikaika Marzo facing off.  On Oʻahu, Rick Blangiardi faces Keith Amemiya in the General Election for Honolulu Mayor.

Turnout in Maui County currently stands at 43,873 or 42.7% well above the 34,105 or 36.2% recorded two years ago in the 2018 primary; and the 26,993 or 29.6% recorded four years ago in the 2016 primary.

Stay with us for the latest.

Councilmember (Lanai)34 of 34 Precincts
JOHNSON, Gabe1319530.1%
DE JETLEY, Alberta1069324.4%
MANO, Matthew J.K.893420.4%
BLANK VOTES1102825.1%
OVER VOTES60.0%
Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia)34 of 34 Precincts
MOLINA, Mike2550658.2%
EYRE, Aja915420.9%
ZAHND, Laurent18654.3%
BLANK VOTES732516.7%
OVER VOTES60.0%
Councilmember (Kahului)34 of 34 Precincts
KAMA, Tasha1552935.4%
KAMEKONA, Carol Lee1079224.6%
KAIWI, Deb839219.1%
BLANK VOTES912820.8%
OVER VOTES150.0%
Councilmember (West Maui)34 of 34 Precincts
PALTIN, Tamara Akiko Maile2127448.5%
NAVA, Rick1105025.2%
PATEL, Sne38458.8%
BLANK VOTES767317.5%
OVER VOTES140.0%
State Representative, Dist 13 – A9 of 9 Precincts
KAPAKU, Theresa8379.0%
BLANK VOTES2221.0%
OVER VOTES00.0%
State Representative, Dist 13 – R9 of 9 Precincts
VANDERPOOL, Robin30438.3%
BLANK VOTES48861.5%
OVER VOTES20.3%
State Representative, Dist 13 – D9 of 9 Precincts
DECOITE, Lynn P.324348.2%
RITTE, Walter315246.9%
BLANK VOTES3134.7%
OVER VOTES190.3%
State Representative, Dist 12 – D6 of 6 Precincts
YAMASHITA, Kyle T.413353.9%
RUSSELL, Simon S.287437.5%
BLANK VOTES6418.4%
OVER VOTES130.2%
State Representative, Dist 11 – A4 of 4 Precincts
GREENBERG, Howard E.4854.5%
BLANK VOTES4045.5%
OVER VOTES00.0%
State Representative, Dist 11 – D4 of 4 Precincts
WILDBERGER, Tina M.L.287658.9%
COUCH, Don146630.0%
BLANK VOTES53110.9%
OVER VOTES70.1%
State Representative, Dist 10 – A5 of 5 Precincts
GYLDSTRAND, Travis D.E.7562.0%
BLANK VOTES4638.0%
OVER VOTES00.0%
State Representative, Dist 10 – R5 of 5 Precincts
BALINBIN, Kanamu42634.9%
BLANK VOTES79565.1%
OVER VOTES10.1%
State Representative, Dist 10 – D5 of 5 Precincts
MCKELVEY, Angus L.K.226255.9%
NAKOA, Leonard K., III115528.5%
BLANK VOTES61515.2%
OVER VOTES140.3%
State Representative, Dist 9 – A4 of 4 Precincts
CHRUPALYK, Kahala Jen9273.0%
BLANK VOTES3427.0%
OVER VOTES00.0%
State Representative, Dist 9 – D4 of 4 Precincts
WOODSON, Justin H.371678.4%
BLANK VOTES101721.5%
OVER VOTES60.1%
State Representative, Dist 8 – D7 of 7 Precincts
HASHIMOTO, Troy493070.6%
AIWOHI, Ka’apuni122217.5%
HILL, Robert G., III4867.0%
BLANK VOTES3374.8%
OVER VOTES80.1%
State Senator, Dist 5 – A11 of 11 Precincts
KEEN, Rynette Ipo21768.5%
BLANK VOTES10031.5%
OVER VOTES00.0%
State Senator, Dist 5 – R11 of 11 Precincts
KAJIWARA-GUSMAN, Christy120350.8%
BLANK VOTES116349.1%
OVER VOTES10.0%
State Senator, Dist 5 – D11 of 11 Precincts
KEITH-AGARAN, Gil S. Coloma873874.5%
BLANK VOTES297325.4%
OVER VOTES110.1%

By Wendy Osher

The second printout for the 2020 Primary Election has been released.  The second printout was released at 9:58 p.m. HST on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The timestamp on the second summary report was at 9:33 p.m.  There is not much change in the results as about 90 percent of the ballots were included in the initial printout.  A third printout is expected to be released early Sunday morning, Aug. 9.

The closest Maui races are on the neighbor islands.  The gap in the state Representative race for the 13th District on Molokaʻi narrowed even more with just 29 votes separating incumbent Rep. Lynn DeCoite from challenger Walter Ritte in the Democratic primary.  With the final printout expected to be released early Sunday morning, it’s too close to call at this point.

On Lānaʻi, 2,050 votes separate Gabe Johnson (12,136 or 29.8%) from Alberta De Jetley (10,086 or 24.7%) in the Council race.  Matthew Mano will not advance with only 20.4% of the vote after the second printout.

For the Makawao/Haʻikū/Pāʻia Council seat, incumbent Mike Molina has earned 59% of the vote with 24,070 votes after the second printout.  The nearest contender, Aja Eyre, has 8,315 votes (20.4%) so far.

In the Kahului and West Maui Council races, incumbents Tasha Kama and Tamara Paltin held a substantial leads in their respective races after the second printout.

In the US Representative District II race to fill the spot being vacated by Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Kai Kahele is headed to the general election.  He has garnered more than 66% of the Democratic vote thus far.  On the Republican side, Joe Akana leads with 39% of the vote, well ahead of the nearest contender, Elsie Kaneshiro who has a little more than 14% of the Republican vote.

On Hawaiʻi Island, it will be Mitch Roth and Ikaika Marzo facing off in the general for mayor, edging out current long-time Mayor Harry Kim.  On Oʻahu, Rick Blangiardi faces Keith Amemiya in the General Election for Honolulu Mayor.

Councilmember (Lanai)34 of 34 Precincts
JOHNSON, Gabe1213629.8%
DE JETLEY, Alberta1008624.7%
MANO, Matthew J.K.830220.4%
Blank Votes1026225.2%
Over Votes40.0%
Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia)34 of 34 Precincts
MOLINA, Mike2407059.0%
EYRE, Aja831520.4%
ZAHND, Laurent17004.2%
Blank Votes670116.4%
Over Votes40.0%
Councilmember (Kahului)34 of 34 Precincts
KAMA, Tasha1467136.0%
KAMEKONA, Carol Lee990024.3%
KAIWI, Deb777219.1%
Blank Votes843520.7%
Over Votes120.0%
Councilmember (West Maui)34 of 34 Precincts
PALTIN, Tamara Akiko Maile1971348.3%
NAVA, Rick1046525.7%
PATEL, Sne35078.6%
Blank Votes709117.4%
Over Votes140.0%
State Representative, Dist 13 – A9 of 9 Precincts
KAPAKU, Theresa7582.4%
Blank Votes1617.6%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 13 – R9 of 9 Precincts
VANDERPOOL, Robin25438.1%
Blank Votes41261.9%
Over Votes20.3%
State Representative, Dist 13 – D9 of 9 Precincts
DECOITE, Lynn P.276047.9%
RITTE, Walter273147.4%
Blank Votes2744.8%
Over Votes150.3%
State Representative, Dist 12 – D6 of 6 Precincts
YAMASHITA, Kyle T.398255.4%
RUSSELL, Simon S.260736.2%
Blank Votes6038.4%
Over Votes130.2%
State Representative, Dist 11 – A4 of 4 Precincts
GREENBERG, Howard E.4354.4%
Blank Votes3645.6%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 11 – D4 of 4 Precincts
WILDBERGER, Tina M.L.267458.5%
COUCH, Don140730.8%
Blank Votes49110.7%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 10 – A5 of 5 Precincts
GYLDSTRAND, Travis D.E.6960.5%
Blank Votes4539.5%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 10 – R5 of 5 Precincts
BALINBIN, Kanamu40235.5%
Blank Votes73064.5%
Over Votes10.1%
State Representative, Dist 10 – D5 of 5 Precincts
MCKELVEY, Angus L.K.212856.6%
NAKOA, Leonard K., III107128.5%
Blank Votes55814.9%
Over Votes130.3%
State Representative, Dist 9 – A4 of 4 Precincts
CHRUPALYK, Kahala Jen8072.7%
Blank Votes3027.3%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 9 – D4 of 4 Precincts
WOODSON, Justin H.361078.7%
Blank Votes97821.3%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 8 – D7 of 7 Precincts
HASHIMOTO, Troy477770.9%
AIWOHI, Ka’apuni116017.2%
HILL, Robert G., III4817.1%
Blank Votes3234.8%
Over Votes70.1%
State Senator, Dist 5 – A11 of 11 Precincts
KEEN, Rynette Ipo20169.1%
Blank Votes9030.9%
Over Votes00.0%
State Senator, Dist 5 – R11 of 11 Precincts
KAJIWARA-GUSMAN, Christy114651.3%
Blank Votes108748.7%
Over Votes00.0%
State Senator, Dist 5 – D11 of 11 Precincts
KEITH-AGARAN, Gil S. Coloma848874.9%
Blank Votes284425.1%
Over Votes90.1%

Hawaii Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
LINDSEY, Keola361839.5%
MANGAUIL, Lanakila314868.3%
HAO, Louis (Lui)270937.1%
ISHIBASHI, Pua229136.0%
ALMEIDA, Kauilani193735.1%
CASHMAN-AIU, Noelani142603.8%
PAU, Louis (Kauka)133223.5%
KIHOI, Lei129053.4%
WILSON, Kalaniakea124213.3%
DESOTO-MCCOLLOUGH, Laura L.115923.1%
HOFFELD, Cyd L. (Makanui)70451.9%
Blank Votes17115745.1%
Over Votes4020.1%
Molokai Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
ALAPA, Luana7114618.7%
MACHADO, Colette (Piipii)6478617.0%
KAHUE-CABANTING, U’i324808.5%
Blank Votes21165655.7%
Over Votes840.0%
Kauai Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
AHUNA, Dan8583022.6%
SMITH, Kamealoha5085413.4%
PEREZ, Brittny331238.7%
Blank Votes21026055.3%
Over Votes850.0%
At-Large Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
AKINA, Keli’i7205519.0%
SOUZA, Keoni5574814.7%
BURKE, Jackie (Kahookele)276067.3%
HANAKAHI, Kaipo K.189415.0%
PALACAT-NELSEN, Shane Akoni141553.7%
KAWAAUHAU, Larry K.109612.9%
SONODA, Lenson (Kawekiu)88582.3%
Blank Votes17160845.2%
Over Votes2200.1%

U.S. Representative, Dist I – D115 of 115 Precincts
CASE, Ed12439886.1%
Blank Votes2003113.9%
Over Votes1100.1%
U.S. Representative, Dist I – N115 of 115 Precincts
GRIFFIN, Calvin C. (G)206553.8%
Blank Votes177046.2%
Over Votes40.1%
U.S. Representative, Dist I – R115 of 115 Precincts
CURTIS, Ron1258534.0%
DICKENS, James (J.D.)630417.0%
OLSON, Nancy Lynn619916.7%
REYES, Arturo Pacheco397810.7%
SMITH, Taylor J.17034.6%
Blank Votes624616.9%
Over Votes720.2%
U.S. Representative, Dist II – L135 of 135 Precincts
TIPPENS, Michelle Rose88292.2%
Blank Votes757.8%
Over Votes50.5%
U.S. Representative, Dist II – D135 of 135 Precincts
KAHELE, Kaiali’i (Kai)9535366.2%
EVANS, Brian116248.1%
LEE, Brenda L. Machado102457.1%
FAMERA, Noelle73585.1%
Blank Votes1950213.5%
Over Votes3540.2%
U.S. Representative, Dist II – N135 of 135 Precincts
BURRUS, Ron120236.4%
MCCORRISTON, Byron U.82925.1%
Blank Votes127438.5%
Over Votes60.2%
U.S. Representative, Dist II – AS135 of 135 Precincts
GIUFFRE, John (Raghu)12990.8%
Blank Votes139.2%
Over Votes00.0%
U.S. Representative, Dist II – R135 of 135 Precincts
AKANA, Joe1363239.0%
KANESHIRO, Elise Hatsuko493914.1%
HAMMAN, David R.31018.9%
NAGAMINE, Robert K.27067.7%
LOVE, Nicholas T.22916.5%
BOND, Steven R.20836.0%
SAN NICOLAS, Felipe C.13183.8%
GOTTSCHALK, Karla (Bart)9002.6%
QUEL, Raymond S.2830.8%
Blank Votes373910.7%
Over Votes1180.3%
U.S. Representative, Dist II – A135 of 135 Precincts
HOOMANAWANUI, Jonathan305587.2%
Blank Votes44812.8%
Over Votes90.3%
State Senator, Dist 2 – D10 of 10 Precincts
SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy776367.6%
BURROWS, Smiley210318.3%
Blank Votes161314.1%
Over Votes280.2%
State Senator, Dist 2 – A10 of 10 Precincts
KA-IPO, Ron G.23270.3%
Blank Votes9829.7%
Over Votes10.3%
State Senator, Dist 8 – D16 of 16 Precincts
KOUCHI, Ronald Dan1230974.8%
Blank Votes414125.2%
Over Votes120.1%
State Senator, Dist 9 – D9 of 9 Precincts
CHANG, Stanley1202069.6%
Blank Votes525830.4%
Over Votes160.1%
State Senator, Dist 9 – R9 of 9 Precincts
SLOM, Sam M.423580.7%
Blank Votes101119.3%
Over Votes10.0%
State Senator, Dist 10 – D10 of 10 Precincts
IHARA, Les S., Jr.795155.6%
HIGGINS, Vicki B.234016.4%
ARRIOLA, Jesus11618.1%
Blank Votes285620.0%
Over Votes110.1%
State Senator, Dist 10 – N10 of 10 Precincts
SHIRAISHI, Paul J.21557.6%
Blank Votes15842.4%
Over Votes00.0%
State Senator, Dist 11 – D11 of 11 Precincts
TANIGUCHI, Brian T.938867.1%
Blank Votes459932.9%
Over Votes30.0%
State Senator, Dist 13 – D8 of 8 Precincts
RHOADS, Karl A.778169.6%
MCDONALD, Kevin (Shadow)122010.9%
Blank Votes218219.5%
Over Votes150.1%
State Senator, Dist 14 – D13 of 13 Precincts
KIM, Donna Mercado700571.3%
Blank Votes281828.7%
Over Votes70.1%
State Senator, Dist 15 – D7 of 7 Precincts
WAKAI, Glenn591170.8%
Blank Votes244329.2%
Over Votes110.1%
State Senator, Dist 19 – D7 of 7 Precincts
CABANILLA ARAKAWA, Rida428255.0%
CLARK, John H., III244531.4%
Blank Votes106013.6%
Over Votes100.1%
State Senator, Dist 19 – R7 of 7 Precincts
FEVELLA, Kurt388886.0%
Blank Votes63314.0%
Over Votes70.2%
State Senator, Dist 20 – L13 of 13 Precincts
BONOAN, Feena M.7278.3%
Blank Votes2021.7%
Over Votes00.0%
State Senator, Dist 20 – D13 of 13 Precincts
GABBARD, Mike562866.0%
Blank Votes289834.0%
Over Votes40.0%
State Senator, Dist 22 – D8 of 8 Precincts
DELA CRUZ, Donovan809978.1%
CUARESMA, Thora-Jean (T.J.)134012.9%
Blank Votes9349.0%
Over Votes140.1%
State Senator, Dist 22 – N8 of 8 Precincts
FANENE, Banner S.7938.3%
Blank Votes12761.7%
Over Votes00.0%
State Senator, Dist 22 – R8 of 8 Precincts
MILLER, John E.171159.7%
Blank Votes115340.3%
Over Votes60.2%
State Senator, Dist 25 – D10 of 10 Precincts
LEE, Chris1032572.0%
Blank Votes401328.0%
Over Votes60.0%
State Senator, Dist 25 – R10 of 10 Precincts
KIM-MARSHALL, Kristina288861.5%
Blank Votes180838.5%
Over Votes20.0%
State Representative, Dist 1 – D9 of 9 Precincts
NAKASHIMA, Mark M.404852.3%
Blank Votes369947.7%
Over Votes590.8%
State Representative, Dist 1 – R9 of 9 Precincts
SHIN, Lorraine Pualani58744.8%
Blank Votes72255.2%
Over Votes80.6%
State Representative, Dist 2 – D5 of 5 Precincts
TODD, Christopher L.T.384247.5%
Blank Votes423852.5%
Over Votes40.0%
State Representative, Dist 2 – A5 of 5 Precincts
MCMACKIN, Devin Shaw, Sr.12968.3%
Blank Votes6031.7%
Over Votes10.5%
State Representative, Dist 3 – D7 of 7 Precincts
ONISHI, Richard H.K.369849.5%
MATSON, Shannon Lopeka229730.7%
FOGEL, Frederick F.5357.2%
Blank Votes94112.6%
Over Votes180.2%
State Representative, Dist 3 – R7 of 7 Precincts
HUGHES, Susan57748.9%
Blank Votes60351.1%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 4 – D4 of 4 Precincts
ILAGAN, Greggor350355.9%
OHARA, Eileen218634.9%
Blank Votes5759.2%
Over Votes130.2%
State Representative, Dist 4 – N4 of 4 Precincts
LEY, Brian8148.8%
Blank Votes8551.2%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 4 – R4 of 4 Precincts
CERMELJ, Hope (Alohalani)44237.5%
Blank Votes73662.5%
Over Votes10.1%
State Representative, Dist 4 – A4 of 4 Precincts
HAUMEA, Desmon Antone17082.1%
Blank Votes3717.9%
Over Votes21.0%
State Representative, Dist 5 – L8 of 8 Precincts
LAST, Michael L. (Mike)4170.7%
Blank Votes1729.3%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 5 – D8 of 8 Precincts
KAPELA, Jeanne322854.1%
BONDERA, Colehour141723.7%
Blank Votes132422.2%
Over Votes90.2%
State Representative, Dist 5 – A8 of 8 Precincts
DECKER, Citlalli Johanna8661.4%
Blank Votes5438.6%
Over Votes10.7%
State Representative, Dist 6 – D5 of 5 Precincts
LOWEN, Nicole332359.2%
Blank Votes228840.8%
Over Votes150.3%
State Representative, Dist 7 – D5 of 5 Precincts
TARNAS, David A.388558.1%
Blank Votes280141.9%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 14 – D5 of 5 Precincts
NAKAMURA, Nadine K.372573.2%
Blank Votes136726.8%
Over Votes60.1%
State Representative, Dist 14 – R5 of 5 Precincts
MONAS, Steve42837.4%
Blank Votes71662.6%
Over Votes20.2%
State Representative, Dist 15 – D5 of 5 Precincts
TOKIOKA, James Kunane431973.0%
Blank Votes160127.0%
Over Votes30.1%
State Representative, Dist 15 – R5 of 5 Precincts
YODER, Steve57647.5%
Blank Votes63752.5%
Over Votes10.1%
State Representative, Dist 16 – D6 of 6 Precincts
MORIKAWA, Daynette (Dee)393872.4%
Blank Votes150227.6%
Over Votes10.0%
State Representative, Dist 16 – R6 of 6 Precincts
DES, Ana Mo33929.8%
Blank Votes79870.2%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 17 – D4 of 4 Precincts
KOGACHI, Keith383150.8%
Blank Votes371249.2%
Over Votes30.0%
State Representative, Dist 17 – R4 of 4 Precincts
WARD, Gene269789.1%
Blank Votes33010.9%
Over Votes10.0%
State Representative, Dist 18 – D4 of 4 Precincts
HASHEM, Mark Jun575868.8%
DRISKILL, Tommy, III96411.5%
Blank Votes164519.7%
Over Votes140.2%
State Representative, Dist 18 – R4 of 4 Precincts
FORD, Lori145363.7%
Blank Votes82736.3%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 19 – D5 of 5 Precincts
KOBAYASHI, Bertrand (Bert)464965.7%
Blank Votes242334.3%
Over Votes40.1%
State Representative, Dist 19 – N5 of 5 Precincts
PARRISH, Michael L. (Mike)10041.3%
Blank Votes14258.7%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 19 – AS5 of 5 Precincts
CHEN, Wayne1894.7%
Blank Votes15.3%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 20 – D4 of 4 Precincts
SAYAMA, Jackson236230.1%
TURBIN, Derek A.217727.7%
GARDNER, Rebecca P. (Becky)181923.2%
ISHIBASHI, Jay I.90611.5%
Blank Votes5887.5%
Over Votes90.1%
State Representative, Dist 20 – R4 of 4 Precincts
ALLEN, Julia E.66466.3%
Blank Votes33733.7%
Over Votes10.1%
State Representative, Dist 21 – D4 of 4 Precincts
NISHIMOTO, Scott Y.367278.0%
Blank Votes103822.0%
Over Votes10.0%
State Representative, Dist 22 – D3 of 3 Precincts
TAM, Adrian183345.2%
BROWER, Tom173542.8%
Blank Votes48411.9%
Over Votes90.2%
State Representative, Dist 22 – R3 of 3 Precincts
OCHS, Nicholas R.56146.5%
Blank Votes64553.5%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 23 – D5 of 5 Precincts
KOBAYASHI, Dale454865.2%
Blank Votes242534.8%
Over Votes20.0%
State Representative, Dist 24 – D4 of 4 Precincts
BELATTI, Della Au368365.4%
Blank Votes195234.6%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 24 – A4 of 4 Precincts
SEXTON, Andy, Jr. (Umi)13498.5%
Blank Votes21.5%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 25 – D5 of 5 Precincts
LUKE, Sylvia467673.7%
Blank Votes167226.3%
Over Votes60.1%
State Representative, Dist 26 – D7 of 7 Precincts
SAIKI, Scott K.322547.3%
IWAMOTO, Kim Coco298643.8%
Blank Votes6149.0%
Over Votes70.1%
State Representative, Dist 27 – D5 of 5 Precincts
OHNO, Takashi455678.2%
Blank Votes126721.8%
Over Votes40.1%
State Representative, Dist 28 – D4 of 4 Precincts
MIZUNO, John M.268775.2%
Blank Votes88724.8%
Over Votes60.2%
State Representative, Dist 29 – D4 of 4 Precincts
HOLT, Daniel166057.1%
LOGUE, James88630.5%
Blank Votes36312.5%
Over Votes40.1%
State Representative, Dist 30 – D4 of 4 Precincts
GANADEN, Ernesto M. (Sonny)147059.6%
CACHOLA, Romy M.83133.7%
Blank Votes1656.7%
Over Votes80.3%
State Representative, Dist 30 – R4 of 4 Precincts
QUILINGKING, Tess Abalos21035.1%
AZINGA, P. M. (Pualani)19632.7%
Blank Votes19332.2%
Over Votes10.2%
State Representative, Dist 31 – D5 of 5 Precincts
JOHANSON, Aaron Ling276666.7%
Blank Votes138133.3%
Over Votes20.0%
State Representative, Dist 32 – D3 of 3 Precincts
ICHIYAMA, Linda453678.7%
Blank Votes122821.3%
Over Votes60.1%
State Representative, Dist 33 – D6 of 6 Precincts
KONG, Sam Satoru455355.2%
ARAKAKI, Tracy Aaron276733.6%
Blank Votes92111.2%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 33 – R6 of 6 Precincts
BOYETTE, Jennifer (Jenny)64147.6%
Blank Votes70652.4%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 34 – D3 of 3 Precincts
TAKAYAMA, Gregg548177.4%
Blank Votes160022.6%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 34 – R3 of 3 Precincts
SIMON, Keone F.118764.5%
Blank Votes65335.5%
Over Votes10.1%
State Representative, Dist 35 – D6 of 6 Precincts
TAKUMI, Roy M.284066.7%
Blank Votes141733.3%
Over Votes30.1%
State Representative, Dist 35 – R6 of 6 Precincts
HOOD, Carl E.47439.9%
Blank Votes71560.1%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 35 – A6 of 6 Precincts
KAHAU, Keline-Kameyo10195.3%
Blank Votes54.7%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 36 – D3 of 3 Precincts
LA CHICA, Trish395754.1%
LEE, Marilyn B.277838.0%
Blank Votes5737.8%
Over Votes110.2%
State Representative, Dist 36 – R3 of 3 Precincts
OKIMOTO, Val186184.7%
Blank Votes33615.3%
Over Votes50.2%
State Representative, Dist 37 – D4 of 4 Precincts
YAMANE, Ryan I.574575.2%
Blank Votes189524.8%
Over Votes20.0%
State Representative, Dist 37 – R4 of 4 Precincts
SVRCINA, Emil99147.3%
Blank Votes110352.7%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 38 – D4 of 4 Precincts
AQUINO, Henry J.C.296777.2%
Blank Votes87722.8%
Over Votes20.1%
State Representative, Dist 39 – D5 of 5 Precincts
CULLEN, Ty J.K.313664.9%
Blank Votes169535.1%
Over Votes30.1%
State Representative, Dist 39 – R5 of 5 Precincts
MAGLINTI, Austin L.S.75036.6%
Blank Votes129863.4%
Over Votes10.0%
State Representative, Dist 40 – D4 of 4 Precincts
MARTINEZ, Rose245575.2%
Blank Votes81024.8%
Over Votes20.1%
State Representative, Dist 40 – R4 of 4 Precincts
MCDERMOTT, Bob184086.3%
Blank Votes29313.7%
Over Votes30.1%
State Representative, Dist 41 – D5 of 5 Precincts
LOPRESTI, Matthew S. (Matt)277755.2%
MALDONADO, Mokihana135226.9%
RATHBUN, Amanda J.4438.8%
Blank Votes4619.2%
Over Votes110.2%
State Representative, Dist 41 – N5 of 5 Precincts
UEHARA, Ryan Isamu9050.6%
Blank Votes8849.4%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 41 – R5 of 5 Precincts
ALCOS, David (Bradda)193075.1%
Blank Votes64124.9%
Over Votes40.2%
State Representative, Dist 42 – D4 of 4 Precincts
HAR, Sharon375069.3%
KAM, Vickie L.P.101318.7%
Blank Votes64912.0%
Over Votes30.1%
State Representative, Dist 43 – D5 of 5 Precincts
ELI, Stacelynn Kehaulani214867.7%
KAHIKINA, Michael P.54617.2%
Blank Votes47715.0%
Over Votes50.2%
State Representative, Dist 43 – R5 of 5 Precincts
GARCIA, Diamond81156.2%
Blank Votes63343.8%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 43 – A5 of 5 Precincts
HOOHULI, Shaena Dela Cruz20574.8%
Blank Votes6925.2%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 44 – D2 of 2 Precincts
GATES, Cedric Asuega204567.0%
JORDAN, Jo71923.6%
Blank Votes2869.4%
Over Votes50.2%
State Representative, Dist 44 – R2 of 2 Precincts
ALDEGUER, Maysana Akahai54247.1%
Blank Votes60852.9%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 44 – A2 of 2 Precincts
SIMPLICIANO, Joseph K., Jr.19274.4%
Blank Votes6625.6%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 45 – D5 of 5 Precincts
CHAPMAN, Michael122243.3%
Blank Votes160156.7%
Over Votes10.0%
State Representative, Dist 45 – R5 of 5 Precincts
CHEAPE MATSUMOTO, Lauren95977.7%
Blank Votes27522.3%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 46 – D4 of 4 Precincts
PERRUSO, Amy Anastasia210350.2%
AGSALDA, Aaron James Kaleo171140.9%
Blank Votes3748.9%
Over Votes30.1%
State Representative, Dist 47 – D4 of 4 Precincts
QUINLAN, Sean194160.4%
Blank Votes127539.6%
Over Votes10.0%
State Representative, Dist 47 – R4 of 4 Precincts
READY, Boyd81949.2%
Blank Votes84450.8%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 48 – D6 of 6 Precincts
KITAGAWA, Lisa C.436357.8%
PRATT-AQUINO, Kau’i216328.7%
Blank Votes102213.5%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 49 – D6 of 6 Precincts
MATAYOSHI, Scot508264.3%
Blank Votes282735.7%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 49 – R6 of 6 Precincts
DANNER, Kilomana52727.5%
Blank Votes139072.5%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 50 – D4 of 4 Precincts
BRANCO, Patrick Pihana284245.9%
PREGITZER, Micah Kalama244639.5%
Blank Votes90914.7%
Over Votes40.1%
State Representative, Dist 50 – R4 of 4 Precincts
SOUZA, Kanani115459.2%
Blank Votes79640.8%
Over Votes10.1%
State Representative, Dist 51 – D6 of 6 Precincts
MARTEN, Lisa266640.1%
CHOCK, Coby K.K.168025.3%
GRIMMER, Scott121918.4%
AKAO, Alan6579.9%
Blank Votes4196.3%
Over Votes80.1%
State Representative, Dist 51 – R6 of 6 Precincts
KAMA-TOTH, Kukana K.K.108951.6%
CHONG, Doni Leina’ala69833.0%
Blank Votes32515.4%
Over Votes40.2%
State Representative, Dist 51 – A6 of 6 Precincts
HO, Erik K.6978.4%
Blank Votes1921.6%
Over Votes00.0%
Mayor, County of Hawaii43 of 43 Precincts
ROTH, Mitch1944931.4%
MARZO, Ikaika1289320.8%
KIM, Harry959015.5%
AZEVEDO, Neil A.691911.2%
HIGA, Stacy56359.1%
URBAN, Tante T.18873.1%
FITZGERALD, Bob15012.4%
RUGGLES, Mike D.11551.9%
GREENWELL, Robert (Kelly)6701.1%
KA’EHU’AE’A, Wendell J.5670.9%
KAWANO, Yumi T.R.3730.6%
SHANEYFELT, Ted (Toku San)1640.3%
BRYANT, Paul (Amaury)1550.3%
GLENDON, Michael (Mikey)1260.2%
VERSCHUUR, Lahi (Marlin)530.1%
Blank Votes7141.2%
Over Votes490.1%
Prosecuting Attorney, County of Hawaii43 of 43 Precincts
WALTJEN, Kelden Braun Akoni2590741.9%
AUNA, Jared Kamakakulani1429723.1%
BRIDGES, Christopher R.1003116.2%
Blank Votes1165618.8%
Over Votes90.0%
Councilmember, Dist 1, County of Hawaii8 of 8 Precincts
YAGONG, Dominic217333.7%
KIMBALL, Heather L.167826.1%
MORRISON, Bethany Joy111117.3%
MEDEIROS-GARCIA, Jaerick K.2774.3%
PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams2223.4%
MOORE, Jaclyn L.2103.3%
JUAN, Elroy C.2073.2%
Blank Votes5628.7%
Over Votes20.0%
Councilmember, Dist 2, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
CHUNG, Aaron S.Y.646874.4%
HALVERSEN, William8279.5%
Blank Votes139416.0%
Over Votes10.0%
Councilmember, Dist 3, County of Hawaii5 of 5 Precincts
LEE LOY, Susan (Sue)400449.9%
NEVES, Paul K.154819.3%
KAAIHUE, Henry K., Jr.143017.8%
Blank Votes104513.0%
Over Votes20.0%
Councilmember, Dist 4, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
KIERKIEWICZ, Ashley L.431168.9%
Blank Votes194331.1%
Over Votes00.0%
Councilmember, Dist 5, County of Hawaii3 of 3 Precincts
KANEALI’I-KLEINFELDER, Matt254040.4%
RODENHURST, Ikaika226336.0%
WIRICK, Frederic (Ric)6119.7%
Blank Votes86613.8%
Over Votes20.0%
Councilmember, Dist 6, County of Hawaii8 of 8 Precincts
DAVID, Maile (Medeiros)421766.7%
Blank Votes210133.3%
Over Votes00.0%
Councilmember, Dist 7, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
VILLEGAS, Rebecca304750.0%
CLEMENT, Jane225837.0%
Blank Votes79213.0%
Over Votes20.0%
Councilmember, Dist 8, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
INABA, Holeka Goro322948.4%
KAHUI, Craig (Bo)208531.3%
Blank Votes135420.3%
Over Votes00.0%
Councilmember, Dist 9, County of Hawaii3 of 3 Precincts
RICHARDS, Herbert (Tim)347548.8%
AIONA, Philip K. (Ippy)246934.7%
KEANE, Ranae5157.2%
Blank Votes6569.2%
Over Votes30.0%
Prosecuting Attorney, County of Kauai16 of 16 Precincts
KOLLAR, Justin F.1370564.9%
Blank Votes739635.1%
Over Votes00.0%
Councilmember, County of Kauai16 of 16 Precincts
CHOCK, Mason K.114597.8%
EVSLIN, Luke A.113197.7%
KANESHIRO, Arryl109267.4%
CARVALHO, Bernard, Jr.104937.1%
KUALII, KipuKai L.P.89856.1%
COWDEN, Felicia80965.5%
DeCOSTA, Billy68614.7%
WAIALEALE BATTAD, Jade T.54353.7%
BULOSAN, Addison52893.6%
JUSTUS, Ed31952.2%
NISHIMURA, Wally K.30782.1%
FUKUSHIMA, Richard S.28751.9%
SIMBRE-MEDEIROS, Shirley R.26231.8%
DANDURAND, Mike23541.6%
FRANKS, Victoria21621.5%
TANIGUCHI, Naomi J. (Omi)20991.4%
NELSON, Jacquelyn (Jakki)19121.3%
CABEBE, Donovan Kanani13680.9%
YAGO, Clint, Sr.13380.9%
DESILVA CARVEIRO, Debralynn11470.8%
PARKER, Rory P.9480.6%
Blank Votes4354229.5%
Over Votes290.0%
Mayor, City and County of Honolulu156 of 156 Precincts
BLANGIARDI, Rick6519525.5%
AMEMIYA, Keith5220920.4%
HANABUSA, Colleen4713618.4%
PINE, Kym Marcos3659114.3%
HANNEMANN, Mufi2554110.0%
STONEBRAKER, William (Bud)153936.0%
JAMES, Choon48971.9%
CARROLL, John18530.7%
WONG, Ho Yin (Jason)13360.5%
CARAVALHO, Ernest10200.4%
KEESING, Audrey7350.3%
MUSSELL, Micah Laakea4760.2%
BOURGOIN, David (Duke)3310.1%
DICKS, Karl O.3210.1%
GARRY, Tim2840.1%
Blank Votes28011.1%
Over Votes2250.1%
Prosecuting Attorney, City and County of Honolulu156 of 156 Precincts
ALM, Steve9110035.6%
KAU, Megan5366720.9%
ESSER, Jacquie4258916.6%
NADAMOTO, Dwight K.151365.9%
BROWN, Robert (RJ)115514.5%
KIM, Tae82143.2%
YAQOOB, Anosh H.15010.6%
Blank Votes3248012.7%
Over Votes1060.0%
Councilmember, Dist I, City and County of Honolulu14 of 14 Precincts
TUPOLA, Andria1290853.0%
DAVENPORT, Kathy349314.3%
PARIS, Anthony Makana342414.1%
HANOHANO, Naomi L.15456.3%
KERFOOT, Galen5532.3%
Blank Votes243110.0%
Over Votes110.0%
Councilmember, Dist III, City and County of Honolulu21 of 21 Precincts
KIAAINA, Esther972127.0%
THIELEN, Greg854423.7%
TEXEIRA, Alan Kekoa612517.0%
KALIMA, Grant (Kalani)404511.2%
MOSSMAN, Paul14844.1%
KEALOHA, Warland D.6491.8%
Blank Votes544215.1%
Over Votes90.0%
Councilmember, Dist V, City and County of Honolulu19 of 19 Precincts
SAY, Calvin K.Y.1265842.3%
WATASE, Dave K.1014033.9%
LEE, Philmund (Phil)18606.2%
Blank Votes526717.6%
Over Votes100.0%
Councilmember, Dist VII, City and County of Honolulu14 of 14 Precincts
CORDERO, Radiant683641.5%
AKI, Jacob604836.7%
MANDADO, Ryan14418.7%
Blank Votes216613.1%
Over Votes40.0%
Councilmember, Dist IX, City and County of Honolulu20 of 20 Precincts
ESPERO, Will1006135.9%
TULBA, Augusto E. (AugieT)900432.1%
TSUNEYOSHI, Earl Y.L.600921.5%
Blank Votes293710.5%
Over Votes100.0%

The first printout was released at 7:16 p.m. HST on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The timestamp on the first summary report was at 6:31 p.m.

A second printout is expected around 10 p.m. and should have a good portion of the ballots cast.  The final results are expected overnight, so close races will likely have to wait until Sunday morning to ensure accuracy of lead candidates.

Elections officials say the volume of voted ballots collected at the close of voting may delay the release of reports.

One of the closest Maui races on the ballot is the District 13 State House seat on the island of Molokaʻi where incumbent Rep. Lynn DeCoite has 2,717 votes (48.5%) compared to longtime Hawaiian rights advocate, Walter Ritte who has garnered 2,613 votes (46.7%) after the first printout.  Just 104 votes separates the two candidates who are running against each other in the Democratic primary. Meantime Republican Robin Vanderpool had 228 votes and Aloha Aina candidate Theresa Kapaku had 74 votes after the first printout.

Councilmember (Lanai)34 of 34 Precincts
JOHNSON, Gabe1187329.6%
DE JETLEY, Alberta996124.8%
MANO, Matthew J.K.811920.3%
Blank Votes1013625.3%
Over Votes40.0%
Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia)34 of 34 Precincts
MOLINA, Mike2369359.1%
EYRE, Aja812720.3%
ZAHND, Laurent16594.1%
Blank Votes661016.5%
Over Votes40.0%
Councilmember (Kahului)34 of 34 Precincts
KAMA, Tasha1445136.1%
KAMEKONA, Carol Lee967124.1%
KAIWI, Deb762719.0%
Blank Votes833220.8%
Over Votes120.0%
Councilmember (West Maui)34 of 34 Precincts
PALTIN, Tamara Akiko Maile1937248.3%
NAVA, Rick1026625.6%
PATEL, Sne34368.6%
Blank Votes700517.5%
Over Votes140.0%
State Representative, Dist 13 – A9 of 9 Precincts
KAPAKU, Theresa7482.2%
Blank Votes1617.8%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 13 – R9 of 9 Precincts
VANDERPOOL, Robin22836.4%
Blank Votes39963.6%
Over Votes20.3%
State Representative, Dist 13 – D9 of 9 Precincts
DECOITE, Lynn P.271748.5%
RITTE, Walter261346.7%
Blank Votes2694.8%
Over Votes150.3%
State Representative, Dist 12 – D6 of 6 Precincts
YAMASHITA, Kyle T.396455.6%
RUSSELL, Simon S.256035.9%
Blank Votes6008.4%
Over Votes130.2%
State Representative, Dist 11 – A4 of 4 Precincts
GREENBERG, Howard E.4153.9%
Blank Votes3546.1%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 11 – D4 of 4 Precincts
WILDBERGER, Tina M.L.264958.4%
COUCH, Don139730.8%
Blank Votes49010.8%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 10 – A5 of 5 Precincts
GYLDSTRAND, Travis D.E.6760.4%
Blank Votes4439.6%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 10 – R5 of 5 Precincts
BALINBIN, Kanamu39135.4%
Blank Votes71264.6%
Over Votes10.1%
State Representative, Dist 10 – D5 of 5 Precincts
MCKELVEY, Angus L.K.211356.8%
NAKOA, Leonard K., III105528.3%
Blank Votes55514.9%
Over Votes130.3%
State Representative, Dist 9 – A4 of 4 Precincts
CHRUPALYK, Kahala Jen7572.1%
Blank Votes2927.9%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 9 – D4 of 4 Precincts
WOODSON, Justin H.358278.7%
Blank Votes97121.3%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 8 – D7 of 7 Precincts
HASHIMOTO, Troy473671.2%
AIWOHI, Ka’apuni112917.0%
HILL, Robert G., III4737.1%
Blank Votes3184.8%
Over Votes70.1%
State Senator, Dist 5 – A11 of 11 Precincts
KEEN, Rynette Ipo18868.6%
Blank Votes8631.4%
Over Votes00.0%
State Senator, Dist 5 – R11 of 11 Precincts
KAJIWARA-GUSMAN, Christy106950.1%
Blank Votes106549.9%
Over Votes00.0%
State Senator, Dist 5 – D11 of 11 Precincts
KEITH-AGARAN, Gil S. Coloma839874.9%
Blank Votes281425.1%
Over Votes90.1%

Hawaii Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
LINDSEY, Keola351289.6%
MANGAUIL, Lanakila303068.2%
HAO, Louis (Lui)262277.1%
ISHIBASHI, Pua221406.0%
ALMEIDA, Kauilani186535.1%
CASHMAN-AIU, Noelani137953.8%
PAU, Louis (Kauka)128343.5%
KIHOI, Lei125203.4%
WILSON, Kalaniakea119213.2%
DESOTO-MCCOLLOUGH, Laura L.112293.1%
HOFFELD, Cyd L. (Makanui)68001.8%
Blank Votes16625545.2%
Over Votes3920.1%
Molokai Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
ALAPA, Luana6842618.6%
MACHADO, Colette (Piipii)6283117.1%
KAHUE-CABANTING, U’i311508.5%
Blank Votes20571055.9%
Over Votes830.0%
Kauai Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
AHUNA, Dan8300522.5%
SMITH, Kamealoha4891913.3%
PEREZ, Brittny319278.7%
Blank Votes20426655.5%
Over Votes830.0%
At-Large Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
AKINA, Keli’i6947718.9%
SOUZA, Keoni5373714.6%
BURKE, Jackie (Kahookele)267027.3%
HANAKAHI, Kaipo K.181584.9%
PALACAT-NELSEN, Shane Akoni136873.7%
KAWAAUHAU, Larry K.105382.9%
SONODA, Lenson (Kawekiu)86782.4%
Blank Votes16700945.4%
Over Votes2140.1%

U.S. Representative, Dist I – D115 of 115 Precincts
CASE, Ed12087386.3%
Blank Votes1926313.7%
Over Votes1050.1%
U.S. Representative, Dist I – N115 of 115 Precincts
GRIFFIN, Calvin C. (G)193553.7%
Blank Votes167146.3%
Over Votes40.1%
U.S. Representative, Dist I – R115 of 115 Precincts
CURTIS, Ron1191234.1%
OLSON, Nancy Lynn589316.9%
DICKENS, James (J.D.)582716.7%
REYES, Arturo Pacheco374210.7%
SMITH, Taylor J.16074.6%
Blank Votes594017.0%
Over Votes690.2%
U.S. Representative, Dist II – L135 of 135 Precincts
TIPPENS, Michelle Rose85092.8%
Blank Votes667.2%
Over Votes50.5%
U.S. Representative, Dist II – D135 of 135 Precincts
KAHELE, Kaiali’i (Kai)9343366.2%
EVANS, Brian113888.1%
LEE, Brenda L. Machado100297.1%
FAMERA, Noelle71725.1%
Blank Votes1916713.6%
Over Votes3520.2%
U.S. Representative, Dist II – N135 of 135 Precincts
BURRUS, Ron115836.4%
MCCORRISTON, Byron U.80225.2%
Blank Votes121938.3%
Over Votes60.2%
U.S. Representative, Dist II – AS135 of 135 Precincts
GIUFFRE, John (Raghu)12590.6%
Blank Votes139.4%
Over Votes00.0%
U.S. Representative, Dist II – R135 of 135 Precincts
AKANA, Joe1289238.8%
KANESHIRO, Elise Hatsuko476914.3%
HAMMAN, David R.28618.6%
NAGAMINE, Robert K.26117.9%
LOVE, Nicholas T.21546.5%
BOND, Steven R.19856.0%
SAN NICOLAS, Felipe C.12603.8%
GOTTSCHALK, Karla (Bart)8612.6%
QUEL, Raymond S.2680.8%
Blank Votes358310.8%
Over Votes1180.4%
U.S. Representative, Dist II – A135 of 135 Precincts
HOOMANAWANUI, Jonathan292387.4%
Blank Votes42312.6%
Over Votes90.3%
State Senator, Dist 2 – D10 of 10 Precincts
SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy763567.7%
BURROWS, Smiley204518.1%
Blank Votes159614.2%
Over Votes280.2%
State Senator, Dist 2 – A10 of 10 Precincts
KA-IPO, Ron G.21669.0%
Blank Votes9731.0%
Over Votes10.3%
State Senator, Dist 8 – D16 of 16 Precincts
KOUCHI, Ronald Dan1214474.9%
Blank Votes406925.1%
Over Votes120.1%
State Senator, Dist 9 – D9 of 9 Precincts
CHANG, Stanley1157569.5%
Blank Votes507430.5%
Over Votes160.1%
State Senator, Dist 9 – R9 of 9 Precincts
SLOM, Sam M.400580.8%
Blank Votes95219.2%
Over Votes10.0%
State Senator, Dist 10 – D10 of 10 Precincts
IHARA, Les S., Jr.770756.1%
HIGGINS, Vicki B.221216.1%
ARRIOLA, Jesus10847.9%
Blank Votes274320.0%
Over Votes110.1%
State Senator, Dist 10 – N10 of 10 Precincts
SHIRAISHI, Paul J.20558.6%
Blank Votes14541.4%
Over Votes00.0%
State Senator, Dist 11 – D11 of 11 Precincts
TANIGUCHI, Brian T.901966.9%
Blank Votes446833.1%
Over Votes30.0%
State Senator, Dist 13 – D8 of 8 Precincts
RHOADS, Karl A.752769.8%
MCDONALD, Kevin (Shadow)115510.7%
Blank Votes209519.4%
Over Votes140.1%
State Senator, Dist 14 – D13 of 13 Precincts
KIM, Donna Mercado680371.4%
Blank Votes273028.6%
Over Votes70.1%
State Senator, Dist 15 – D7 of 7 Precincts
WAKAI, Glenn573070.7%
Blank Votes237129.3%
Over Votes100.1%
State Senator, Dist 19 – D7 of 7 Precincts
CABANILLA ARAKAWA, Rida415255.0%
CLARK, John H., III236231.3%
Blank Votes103013.7%
Over Votes100.1%
State Senator, Dist 19 – R7 of 7 Precincts
FEVELLA, Kurt365686.0%
Blank Votes59614.0%
Over Votes70.2%
State Senator, Dist 20 – L13 of 13 Precincts
BONOAN, Feena M.6577.4%
Blank Votes1922.6%
Over Votes00.0%
State Senator, Dist 20 – D13 of 13 Precincts
GABBARD, Mike547266.0%
Blank Votes281434.0%
Over Votes40.0%
State Senator, Dist 22 – D8 of 8 Precincts
DELA CRUZ, Donovan797778.2%
CUARESMA, Thora-Jean (T.J.)130612.8%
Blank Votes9149.0%
Over Votes140.1%
State Senator, Dist 22 – N8 of 8 Precincts
FANENE, Banner S.7436.8%
Blank Votes12763.2%
Over Votes00.0%
State Senator, Dist 22 – R8 of 8 Precincts
MILLER, John E.163859.5%
Blank Votes111440.5%
Over Votes60.2%
State Senator, Dist 25 – D10 of 10 Precincts
LEE, Chris997172.0%
Blank Votes387428.0%
Over Votes60.0%
State Senator, Dist 25 – R10 of 10 Precincts
KIM-MARSHALL, Kristina269561.0%
Blank Votes172639.0%
Over Votes20.0%
State Representative, Dist 1 – D9 of 9 Precincts
NAKASHIMA, Mark M.397451.9%
Blank Votes368348.1%
Over Votes590.8%
State Representative, Dist 1 – R9 of 9 Precincts
SHIN, Lorraine Pualani56444.4%
Blank Votes70555.6%
Over Votes80.6%
State Representative, Dist 2 – D5 of 5 Precincts
TODD, Christopher L.T.375247.1%
Blank Votes421252.9%
Over Votes40.1%
State Representative, Dist 2 – A5 of 5 Precincts
MCMACKIN, Devin Shaw, Sr.12468.1%
Blank Votes5831.9%
Over Votes10.5%
State Representative, Dist 3 – D7 of 7 Precincts
ONISHI, Richard H.K.366149.6%
MATSON, Shannon Lopeka226330.7%
FOGEL, Frederick F.5257.1%
Blank Votes93412.7%
Over Votes180.2%
State Representative, Dist 3 – R7 of 7 Precincts
HUGHES, Susan54748.1%
Blank Votes59151.9%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 4 – D4 of 4 Precincts
ILAGAN, Greggor342255.9%
OHARA, Eileen213434.8%
Blank Votes5689.3%
Over Votes130.2%
State Representative, Dist 4 – N4 of 4 Precincts
LEY, Brian7849.4%
Blank Votes8050.6%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 4 – R4 of 4 Precincts
CERMELJ, Hope (Alohalani)41736.6%
Blank Votes72163.4%
Over Votes10.1%
State Representative, Dist 4 – A4 of 4 Precincts
HAUMEA, Desmon Antone16281.4%
Blank Votes3718.6%
Over Votes21.0%
State Representative, Dist 5 – L8 of 8 Precincts
LAST, Michael L. (Mike)4170.7%
Blank Votes1729.3%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 5 – D8 of 8 Precincts
KAPELA, Jeanne317753.9%
BONDERA, Colehour140123.8%
Blank Votes132022.4%
Over Votes90.2%
State Representative, Dist 5 – A8 of 8 Precincts
DECKER, Citlalli Johanna8561.2%
Blank Votes5438.8%
Over Votes10.7%
State Representative, Dist 6 – D5 of 5 Precincts
LOWEN, Nicole322458.6%
Blank Votes227541.4%
Over Votes150.3%
State Representative, Dist 7 – D5 of 5 Precincts
TARNAS, David A.383657.9%
Blank Votes278642.1%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 14 – D5 of 5 Precincts
NAKAMURA, Nadine K.367273.2%
Blank Votes134526.8%
Over Votes60.1%
State Representative, Dist 14 – R5 of 5 Precincts
MONAS, Steve39636.4%
Blank Votes69163.6%
Over Votes20.2%
State Representative, Dist 15 – D5 of 5 Precincts
TOKIOKA, James Kunane423573.0%
Blank Votes156927.0%
Over Votes30.1%
State Representative, Dist 15 – R5 of 5 Precincts
YODER, Steve55747.5%
Blank Votes61552.5%
Over Votes10.1%
State Representative, Dist 16 – D6 of 6 Precincts
MORIKAWA, Daynette (Dee)391172.5%
Blank Votes148327.5%
Over Votes10.0%
State Representative, Dist 16 – R6 of 6 Precincts
DES, Ana Mo31929.2%
Blank Votes77570.8%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 17 – D4 of 4 Precincts
KOGACHI, Keith369350.8%
Blank Votes357649.2%
Over Votes30.0%
State Representative, Dist 17 – R4 of 4 Precincts
WARD, Gene254289.2%
Blank Votes30710.8%
Over Votes10.0%
State Representative, Dist 18 – D4 of 4 Precincts
HASHEM, Mark Jun556969.0%
DRISKILL, Tommy, III92411.4%
Blank Votes157919.6%
Over Votes140.2%
State Representative, Dist 18 – R4 of 4 Precincts
FORD, Lori137463.8%
Blank Votes77936.2%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 19 – D5 of 5 Precincts
KOBAYASHI, Bertrand (Bert)449665.8%
Blank Votes234034.2%
Over Votes40.1%
State Representative, Dist 19 – N5 of 5 Precincts
PARRISH, Michael L. (Mike)9241.4%
Blank Votes13058.6%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 19 – AS5 of 5 Precincts
CHEN, Wayne1694.1%
Blank Votes15.9%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 20 – D4 of 4 Precincts
SAYAMA, Jackson228530.4%
TURBIN, Derek A.208727.7%
GARDNER, Rebecca P. (Becky)171622.8%
ISHIBASHI, Jay I.88011.7%
Blank Votes5587.4%
Over Votes90.1%
State Representative, Dist 20 – R4 of 4 Precincts
ALLEN, Julia E.61165.8%
Blank Votes31834.2%
Over Votes10.1%
State Representative, Dist 21 – D4 of 4 Precincts
NISHIMOTO, Scott Y.352377.9%
Blank Votes99822.1%
Over Votes10.0%
State Representative, Dist 22 – D3 of 3 Precincts
TAM, Adrian174545.0%
BROWER, Tom167143.1%
Blank Votes45911.8%
Over Votes80.2%
State Representative, Dist 22 – R3 of 3 Precincts
OCHS, Nicholas R.52546.0%
Blank Votes61654.0%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 23 – D5 of 5 Precincts
KOBAYASHI, Dale438265.1%
Blank Votes234534.9%
Over Votes20.0%
State Representative, Dist 24 – D4 of 4 Precincts
BELATTI, Della Au354165.1%
Blank Votes189834.9%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 24 – A4 of 4 Precincts
SEXTON, Andy, Jr. (Umi)12599.2%
Blank Votes10.8%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 25 – D5 of 5 Precincts
LUKE, Sylvia449773.6%
Blank Votes161326.4%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 26 – D7 of 7 Precincts
SAIKI, Scott K.307247.3%
IWAMOTO, Kim Coco285243.9%
Blank Votes5748.8%
Over Votes70.1%
State Representative, Dist 27 – D5 of 5 Precincts
OHNO, Takashi441278.3%
Blank Votes122521.7%
Over Votes40.1%
State Representative, Dist 28 – D4 of 4 Precincts
MIZUNO, John M.260475.3%
Blank Votes85424.7%
Over Votes60.2%
State Representative, Dist 29 – D4 of 4 Precincts
HOLT, Daniel158756.9%
LOGUE, James86030.8%
Blank Votes34112.2%
Over Votes40.1%
State Representative, Dist 30 – D4 of 4 Precincts
GANADEN, Ernesto M. (Sonny)142360.1%
CACHOLA, Romy M.78533.2%
Blank Votes1596.7%
Over Votes70.3%
State Representative, Dist 30 – R4 of 4 Precincts
QUILINGKING, Tess Abalos19234.2%
AZINGA, P. M. (Pualani)18432.7%
Blank Votes18633.1%
Over Votes10.2%
State Representative, Dist 31 – D5 of 5 Precincts
JOHANSON, Aaron Ling268466.7%
Blank Votes134133.3%
Over Votes20.0%
State Representative, Dist 32 – D3 of 3 Precincts
ICHIYAMA, Linda444878.8%
Blank Votes119421.2%
Over Votes60.1%
State Representative, Dist 33 – D6 of 6 Precincts
KONG, Sam Satoru451255.4%
ARAKAKI, Tracy Aaron272133.4%
Blank Votes90611.1%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 33 – R6 of 6 Precincts
BOYETTE, Jennifer (Jenny)60447.2%
Blank Votes67752.8%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 34 – D3 of 3 Precincts
TAKAYAMA, Gregg540377.5%
Blank Votes157222.5%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 34 – R3 of 3 Precincts
SIMON, Keone F.113864.3%
Blank Votes63135.7%
Over Votes10.1%
State Representative, Dist 35 – D6 of 6 Precincts
TAKUMI, Roy M.279366.7%
Blank Votes139333.3%
Over Votes30.1%
State Representative, Dist 35 – R6 of 6 Precincts
HOOD, Carl E.43138.4%
Blank Votes69061.6%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 35 – A6 of 6 Precincts
KAHAU, Keline-Kameyo9495.9%
Blank Votes44.1%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 36 – D3 of 3 Precincts
LA CHICA, Trish390254.1%
LEE, Marilyn B.275138.1%
Blank Votes5657.8%
Over Votes110.2%
State Representative, Dist 36 – R3 of 3 Precincts
OKIMOTO, Val180384.7%
Blank Votes32515.3%
Over Votes50.2%
State Representative, Dist 37 – D4 of 4 Precincts
YAMANE, Ryan I.565675.2%
Blank Votes186124.8%
Over Votes20.0%
State Representative, Dist 37 – R4 of 4 Precincts
SVRCINA, Emil93946.6%
Blank Votes107653.4%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 38 – D4 of 4 Precincts
AQUINO, Henry J.C.289677.1%
Blank Votes86022.9%
Over Votes20.1%
State Representative, Dist 39 – D5 of 5 Precincts
CULLEN, Ty J.K.304264.7%
Blank Votes166035.3%
Over Votes30.1%
State Representative, Dist 39 – R5 of 5 Precincts
MAGLINTI, Austin L.S.66334.9%
Blank Votes123765.1%
Over Votes10.1%
State Representative, Dist 40 – D4 of 4 Precincts
MARTINEZ, Rose238875.1%
Blank Votes79124.9%
Over Votes20.1%
State Representative, Dist 40 – R4 of 4 Precincts
MCDERMOTT, Bob174186.1%
Blank Votes28213.9%
Over Votes30.1%
State Representative, Dist 41 – D5 of 5 Precincts
LOPRESTI, Matthew S. (Matt)270055.5%
MALDONADO, Mokihana129826.7%
RATHBUN, Amanda J.4258.7%
Blank Votes4449.1%
Over Votes100.2%
State Representative, Dist 41 – N5 of 5 Precincts
UEHARA, Ryan Isamu8349.7%
Blank Votes8450.3%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 41 – R5 of 5 Precincts
ALCOS, David (Bradda)179574.8%
Blank Votes60425.2%
Over Votes40.2%
State Representative, Dist 42 – D4 of 4 Precincts
HAR, Sharon364969.3%
KAM, Vickie L.P.98818.8%
Blank Votes62911.9%
Over Votes30.1%
State Representative, Dist 43 – D5 of 5 Precincts
ELI, Stacelynn Kehaulani207667.7%
KAHIKINA, Michael P.52017.0%
Blank Votes47015.3%
Over Votes50.2%
State Representative, Dist 43 – R5 of 5 Precincts
GARCIA, Diamond73155.1%
Blank Votes59644.9%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 43 – A5 of 5 Precincts
HOOHULI, Shaena Dela Cruz19173.7%
Blank Votes6826.3%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 44 – D2 of 2 Precincts
GATES, Cedric Asuega199967.1%
JORDAN, Jo70123.5%
Blank Votes2819.4%
Over Votes40.1%
State Representative, Dist 44 – R2 of 2 Precincts
ALDEGUER, Maysana Akahai48245.2%
Blank Votes58554.8%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 44 – A2 of 2 Precincts
SIMPLICIANO, Joseph K., Jr.18574.3%
Blank Votes6425.7%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 45 – D5 of 5 Precincts
CHAPMAN, Michael119543.2%
Blank Votes157356.8%
Over Votes10.0%
State Representative, Dist 45 – R5 of 5 Precincts
CHEAPE MATSUMOTO, Lauren93378.3%
Blank Votes25821.7%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 46 – D4 of 4 Precincts
PERRUSO, Amy Anastasia205850.4%
AGSALDA, Aaron James Kaleo166440.8%
Blank Votes3598.8%
Over Votes30.1%
State Representative, Dist 47 – D4 of 4 Precincts
QUINLAN, Sean186560.4%
Blank Votes122539.6%
Over Votes10.0%
State Representative, Dist 47 – R4 of 4 Precincts
READY, Boyd74848.9%
Blank Votes78151.1%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 48 – D6 of 6 Precincts
KITAGAWA, Lisa C.423058.3%
PRATT-AQUINO, Kau’i204528.2%
Blank Votes97913.5%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 49 – D6 of 6 Precincts
MATAYOSHI, Scot493164.4%
Blank Votes272735.6%
Over Votes50.1%
State Representative, Dist 49 – R6 of 6 Precincts
DANNER, Kilomana49427.4%
Blank Votes130672.6%
Over Votes00.0%
State Representative, Dist 50 – D4 of 4 Precincts
BRANCO, Patrick Pihana272445.8%
PREGITZER, Micah Kalama235539.6%
Blank Votes87314.7%
Over Votes40.1%
State Representative, Dist 50 – R4 of 4 Precincts
SOUZA, Kanani107658.7%
Blank Votes75641.3%
Over Votes10.1%
State Representative, Dist 51 – D6 of 6 Precincts
MARTEN, Lisa256940.0%
CHOCK, Coby K.K.162525.3%
GRIMMER, Scott118918.5%
AKAO, Alan6259.7%
Blank Votes4166.5%
Over Votes80.1%
State Representative, Dist 51 – R6 of 6 Precincts
KAMA-TOTH, Kukana K.K.101751.2%
CHONG, Doni Leina’ala66233.3%
Blank Votes30715.5%
Over Votes40.2%
State Representative, Dist 51 – A6 of 6 Precincts
HO, Erik K.6579.3%
Blank Votes1720.7%
Over Votes00.0%
Mayor, County of Hawaii43 of 43 Precincts
ROTH, Mitch1916831.6%
MARZO, Ikaika1255720.7%
KIM, Harry946015.6%
AZEVEDO, Neil A.677311.2%
HIGA, Stacy55319.1%
URBAN, Tante T.18273.0%
FITZGERALD, Bob14652.4%
RUGGLES, Mike D.11131.8%
GREENWELL, Robert (Kelly)6591.1%
KA’EHU’AE’A, Wendell J.5500.9%
KAWANO, Yumi T.R.3670.6%
SHANEYFELT, Ted (Toku San)1590.3%
BRYANT, Paul (Amaury)1530.3%
GLENDON, Michael (Mikey)1230.2%
VERSCHUUR, Lahi (Marlin)520.1%
Blank Votes6911.1%
Over Votes490.1%
Prosecuting Attorney, County of Hawaii43 of 43 Precincts
WALTJEN, Kelden Braun Akoni2541341.9%
AUNA, Jared Kamakakulani1395423.0%
BRIDGES, Christopher R.980516.2%
Blank Votes1151619.0%
Over Votes90.0%
Councilmember, Dist 1, County of Hawaii8 of 8 Precincts
YAGONG, Dominic214633.9%
KIMBALL, Heather L.165326.1%
MORRISON, Bethany Joy109117.2%
MEDEIROS-GARCIA, Jaerick K.2674.2%
PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams2133.4%
MOORE, Jaclyn L.2073.3%
JUAN, Elroy C.2063.3%
Blank Votes5468.6%
Over Votes20.0%
Councilmember, Dist 2, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
CHUNG, Aaron S.Y.638674.5%
HALVERSEN, William8069.4%
Blank Votes138016.1%
Over Votes10.0%
Councilmember, Dist 3, County of Hawaii5 of 5 Precincts
LEE LOY, Susan (Sue)395550.1%
NEVES, Paul K.150419.0%
KAAIHUE, Henry K., Jr.140317.8%
Blank Votes103713.1%
Over Votes20.0%
Councilmember, Dist 4, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
KIERKIEWICZ, Ashley L.420068.8%
Blank Votes190931.2%
Over Votes00.0%
Councilmember, Dist 5, County of Hawaii3 of 3 Precincts
KANEALI’I-KLEINFELDER, Matt246240.2%
RODENHURST, Ikaika221536.2%
WIRICK, Frederic (Ric)5959.7%
Blank Votes85313.9%
Over Votes20.0%
Councilmember, Dist 6, County of Hawaii8 of 8 Precincts
DAVID, Maile (Medeiros)415866.7%
Blank Votes207533.3%
Over Votes00.0%
Councilmember, Dist 7, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
VILLEGAS, Rebecca298050.2%
CLEMENT, Jane218336.8%
Blank Votes77713.1%
Over Votes20.0%
Councilmember, Dist 8, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
INABA, Holeka Goro311648.2%
KAHUI, Craig (Bo)202531.3%
Blank Votes131920.4%
Over Votes00.0%
Councilmember, Dist 9, County of Hawaii3 of 3 Precincts
RICHARDS, Herbert (Tim)344849.1%
AIONA, Philip K. (Ippy)241534.4%
KEANE, Ranae5067.2%
Blank Votes6499.2%
Over Votes30.0%
Prosecuting Attorney, County of Kauai16 of 16 Precincts
KOLLAR, Justin F.1349365.2%
Blank Votes720434.8%
Over Votes00.0%
Councilmember, County of Kauai16 of 16 Precincts
CHOCK, Mason K.112717.8%
EVSLIN, Luke A.111387.7%
KANESHIRO, Arryl107837.5%
CARVALHO, Bernard, Jr.103317.1%
KUALII, KipuKai L.P.88726.1%
COWDEN, Felicia79205.5%
DeCOSTA, Billy67204.6%
WAIALEALE BATTAD, Jade T.53213.7%
BULOSAN, Addison51933.6%
JUSTUS, Ed31292.2%
NISHIMURA, Wally K.30132.1%
FUKUSHIMA, Richard S.28372.0%
SIMBRE-MEDEIROS, Shirley R.25791.8%
DANDURAND, Mike22991.6%
FRANKS, Victoria20781.4%
TANIGUCHI, Naomi J. (Omi)20611.4%
NELSON, Jacquelyn (Jakki)18371.3%
CABEBE, Donovan Kanani13270.9%
YAGO, Clint, Sr.13090.9%
DESILVA CARVEIRO, Debralynn11200.8%
PARKER, Rory P.9220.6%
Blank Votes4261629.5%
Over Votes290.0%
Mayor, City and County of Honolulu156 of 156 Precincts
BLANGIARDI, Rick6305625.6%
AMEMIYA, Keith5078420.6%
HANABUSA, Colleen4566618.5%
PINE, Kym Marcos3512114.2%
HANNEMANN, Mufi2472310.0%
STONEBRAKER, William (Bud)138645.6%
JAMES, Choon46091.9%
CARROLL, John17500.7%
WONG, Ho Yin (Jason)12700.5%
CARAVALHO, Ernest9530.4%
KEESING, Audrey7030.3%
MUSSELL, Micah Laakea4600.2%
BOURGOIN, David (Duke)3140.1%
DICKS, Karl O.2910.1%
GARRY, Tim2710.1%
Blank Votes26411.1%
Over Votes2200.1%
Prosecuting Attorney, City and County of Honolulu156 of 156 Precincts
ALM, Steve8835235.8%
KAU, Megan5132420.8%
ESSER, Jacquie4078716.5%
NADAMOTO, Dwight K.147296.0%
BROWN, Robert (RJ)109414.4%
KIM, Tae78543.2%
YAQOOB, Anosh H.14180.6%
Blank Votes3118812.6%
Over Votes1030.0%
Councilmember, Dist I, City and County of Honolulu14 of 14 Precincts
TUPOLA, Andria1229452.8%
DAVENPORT, Kathy336714.5%
PARIS, Anthony Makana330214.2%
HANOHANO, Naomi L.14776.3%
KERFOOT, Galen5232.2%
Blank Votes233410.0%
Over Votes110.0%
Councilmember, Dist III, City and County of Honolulu21 of 21 Precincts
KIAAINA, Esther938527.2%
THIELEN, Greg825423.9%
TEXEIRA, Alan Kekoa581816.9%
KALIMA, Grant (Kalani)382611.1%
MOSSMAN, Paul13844.0%
KEALOHA, Warland D.6181.8%
Blank Votes523515.2%
Over Votes90.0%
Councilmember, Dist V, City and County of Honolulu19 of 19 Precincts
SAY, Calvin K.Y.1218542.5%
WATASE, Dave K.970333.9%
LEE, Philmund (Phil)17496.1%
Blank Votes501517.5%
Over Votes100.0%
Councilmember, Dist VII, City and County of Honolulu14 of 14 Precincts
CORDERO, Radiant658541.5%
AKI, Jacob584636.8%
MANDADO, Ryan13738.6%
Blank Votes207113.0%
Over Votes40.0%
Councilmember, Dist IX, City and County of Honolulu20 of 20 Precincts
ESPERO, Will979736.1%
TULBA, Augusto E. (AugieT)866831.9%
TSUNEYOSHI, Earl Y.L.587121.6%
Blank Votes283310.4%
Over Votes100.0%
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team.

