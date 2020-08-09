Naves Santiago

December 25, 1934 – August 6, 2020

He is survived by his companion Janice Percick of Kailua Kona; brother Gilbert (Millie) Santiago of Alabama; sisters RoseMarie “Linda” Pohina of Hilo, Hawaiʻi; Camilla Santiago of Hilo, Hawaiʻi; and Krisann (Sam) Dean of Hāwī, Hawaiʻi. Private services are pending.

Masatsu Kawamoto

July 10, 1922 – August 1, 2020

He is survived by his spouse Eunice; son Maverick (Eunice) Kawamoto of Kailua Kona; daughter Janette (Timothy) Snelling of Hāwī; four grandchildren; sister-in-law Margaret Kawamoto of Kamuela and numerous nieces and nephews. Private services will be held.

Betty Apo

December 19, 1926 – July 30, 2020

She is survived by her only son, Gordon Kamee Kahele Apo and her sisters in law, Alice Kawakami, Kuuipo Apo (Richard) Yip, Frances Apo, Louise Apo and Maria Apo. She is predeceased by her loving husband, George E. Apo; children, Sheldon K. Apo, Georgetta L. Apo and Donna Marie Apo; brothers, Wataru Kawakami and Kazumi Kawakami; sisters, Fumiko Kiyokawa, Cecilia Kawakami, Florence Villarian and Yoshiko Yamamoto. She attended Waiheʻe School and then Baldwin High School until her sophomore year. She worked at Lahaina Canary, Maui Pineapple Canary and Honolulu Dole Canary where she then retired as a server at ʻĪao School cafeteria. In 1962 she became a baptized Catholic. Mom and dad wed in 1946 and had four children. She enjoyed cooking and I loved her French toast, chiffon cake and that is what I would take for class parties. She even made guava cake and jelly. We would go upcountry and pick guavas and we would see it over a pot. She would sow the base on the quilt and then my grandma would do the quilting. She would also do embroidering for Doilies and Pillow Case. She was a housekeeper at St. Anne’s. She had good times because they would have pot luck. She was also a part of the Waiheʻe Senior Citizen Club.

Violeta Fernandez Duyanen

January 12, 1934 – July 30, 2020

Due to the COVID19 pandemic, private services will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary. Violeta was a retired school Teacher. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Herminigildo Duyanen; and daughter, Evangeline Duyanen. She is survived by her children, Josephine Duyanen, Rowena (Marino) Ibarra, Janet (Pedro) Casil, Mary Ann Duyanen, Hermie Duyanen; siblings, Patricio – deceased (Cecilia) Fernandez, Jovito (Evangeline – deceased) Fernandez, Marcelino (Rosita) Fernandez; and three grandchildren, Ezra Genesis Duyanen, Hannah Joy Duyanen and Merrill Duyanen.

John Riveira

November 18, 1963 – July 30, 2020

He is survived by his son, Joshua John Graham; sisters, Ramona (Roman) Lawing, Juanita (Stacy) Stewart and Cheryl Landreth. He is predeceased by his brother, Joseph “Joby” (Stacey) Riveira. Most of all he wished to honor God and be a blessing. He will be remembered for his giving heart and enjoyment of life.

Fernlynn Noelani Lai

March 3, 1960 – July 27, 2020

Fernlynn was an ER Administrative Assistant. She is survived by her sister, Mary Jane Lai; and the entire Lai ‘Ohana and all her “BRATZ”!! Her “KIDS”!! You ALL know who you are! Private visitation and service will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary with burial to follow at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haʻikū. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the use of face masks and social distancing practices are required.

Rachel Lahela Kaleiopu

December 29, 1943 – July 27, 2020

Mom is preceded in death by her parents, Gabriel Sr. and Wilhelmina Puaʻa, her brothers Kenneth (Ruby), Nelson (Marvelee), Kopa (Betty), and Herman (Donna) Puaʻa,and her sister Frederica (James) Mersberg.

Left to cherish our mother’s memory is our father, her loving husband of 48 years, Julian Kaleiopu.

She is survived also by her brother, Gabriel (Evelyn) Puaʻa Jr. of Colorado.Children : Noe (Tommy) Akima, Sheryl Nakanelua, and Kalani (Kelcie) Kaleiopu, as well as her countless hānai children, nieces and nephews for whom she had a hand in raising. Grandchildren : Kapili, TJ (Deanna), George (Chyeanne) and Lahela (Lopeti) Akima Juraesha (Kaleo), Julynn (Kenui), and Junga (Chloe) Iʻi, and Juseana-rae Delatori Dustin and Ethan Kaleiopu, Kiara Galicinao and Stacia Eng Great-grandchildren: Emmalei, Euryah, and Kaihaʻa Akima Taelynn, Makana, Briley-Ann Iʻi, Kanekoa and Kaʻiulani Dapitan Brooklyn and Kingston Feiteira

Kalani Hussey Vailana and Vasaʻi Tuʻua.Known to many as “Aunty Rachel”, our mother was born in Hoʻolehua, Molokaʻi where she met and married our father prior to making her home in Lahaina. Among the many hats she wore throughout her life, our mother is most well known for her time as the manager of “The Lahaina Broiler”. Ultimately, though, the greatest titles she held were Mom, Grandma, and Tūtū Mama. Our family would like to send our endless Mahalo to the many folks who shared a hand in caring for our mother and our family in these last few weeks: Richard, Andi, Herman and Kaylee Puaʻa-Smith and Carli, Shawn, and Lexi Puaʻa-Kahoʻokano of Molokaʻi, Noelle Arausa and the staff of Islandʻs Hospice, and the many people who have donated food, flowers, and kind words.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and for the safety of our ʻohana, private services will be held. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Henry Lindo Sr.

July 21, 1948 – July 27, 2020

Henry is survived by his wife, Earlene; children, Henry (Zhantell) Lindo Jr., Daven Lindo, Robilynn (Kenhart) Tancayo; siblings, Jona (Elvi) Lindo, Reggie (Pam) Lindo, George (Vilma) Lindo, Kaimi Lindo; 19 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Private services will be held at Ballard Family Mortuary.