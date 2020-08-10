Habitat for Humanity Maui is the recipient of $35,000 in funding from The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation to assist with affordable homes in the Kahoma Residential Subdivision in Lahaina.

“The Foundation is pleased to support Habitat for Humanity Maui as it provides affordable housing to the residents of Maui,” said Tertia Freas, Executive Director for The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation.

“We are extremely grateful to receive such generous support from The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation. This funding is helping us install plumbing and driveways on the final four homes we are building in this subdivision. This grant is a large step towards fully completing this project – which means that the dream of homeownership will soon be a reality for these families,” said Max Tornai, Development Director at Habitat for Humanity Maui.

The 68 lot subdivision features 10 homes built and sold by Habitat. It is projected to be completed by the end of the year.

The Clarence T.C. Ching Foundation was established in 1967 with a mission to give back to the community by helping to create a better society through their contributions. Founder, Clarence T.C. Ching played an instrumental role in various real estate developments on Oʻahu, however, his pride and joy of his professional career was developing an 822-unit apartment complex for low-income residents known as Kukui Gardens. He donated all proceeds from this project into his foundation which continues to help various charities today.