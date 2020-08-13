The County of Maui Office of Economic Development has added a “Business Deals” page on its Kamaʻāina First website as part of the county’s ongoing efforts to support local businesses.

Those who would like to share their discounts/offers on services with other local businesses should apply online at www.KamaainaFirst.com and click “share an offer.”

“We’re excited about this new web page that connects our local businesses to one another,” said JoAnn Inamasu, Director of the County of Maui Office of Economic Development. “Whether you’re looking for deals, hoping to revamp your company or wanting to help out your community, our hope is that locals will continue to support one another especially during these challenging economic times.”

Launched in June, the Kamaʻāina First program was created to help jump start Maui County’s economy. The website offers an opportunity for Maui County businesses to share their kamaʻāina deals at no cost; for Hawaiʻi residents to take advantage of great discounts/specials on staycations, restaurants, activities, services and products; and now for businesses to connect with one another. More than 500 offers have been listed to date.