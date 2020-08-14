Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the State, the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System will temporarily suspend Computer Time at all library branches statewide, from Aug. 16–31, 2020.

However, using their library card, patrons will be able to access the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System’s wifi network from outside the library buildings during public service hours. Wifi access is not available at the Hawaiʻi State Library, Liliha, Kahului, and McCully-Moiilili Public Libraries at this time.

Public libraries will continue to offer Library Take Out services at all branches statewide, except at the Liliha, Kahului and McCully-Moiliili Public Libraries, which are closed for renovation. Library Take Out allows patrons to pick up hold items that are ready for them at their library branch. All library patrons are required to follow basic health protocols including wearing a face covering, which covers their nose and mouth, while interacting with library staff.

“We understand that our decision impacts our computer users, but in light of the increasing cases of COVID-19, we must do our part to stop the spread of the virus in our community,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich.