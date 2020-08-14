Hawai‘i State Public Libraries Temporarily Suspend Computer Time Amid COVID-19 Concerns

August 14, 2020, 3:45 AM HST · Updated August 14, 3:45 AM
5 Comments
×

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the State, the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System will temporarily suspend Computer Time at all library branches statewide, from Aug. 16–31, 2020.

However, using their library card, patrons will be able to access the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System’s wifi network from outside the library buildings during public service hours.  Wifi access is not available at the Hawaiʻi State Library, Liliha, Kahului, and McCully-Moiilili Public Libraries at this time. 

SPONSORED VIDEO

Public libraries will continue to offer Library Take Out services at all branches statewide, except at the Liliha, Kahului and McCully-Moiliili Public Libraries, which are closed for renovationLibrary Take Out allows patrons to pick up hold items that are ready for them at their library branch. All library patrons are required to follow basic health protocols including wearing a face covering, which covers their nose and mouth, while interacting with library staff.

“We understand that our decision impacts our computer users, but in light of the increasing cases of COVID-19, we must do our part to stop the spread of the virus in our community,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich.

Scroll Down to Read 5 Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 5 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing