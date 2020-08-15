American Savings Bank has announced a promotion and two new hires. The announcement includes two residents of the island of Maui–Ann Sakamoto and Jeffrey Bonk.

Ann Sakamoto: First Vice President, Residential Loan Manager – American Savings Bank

Ann Sakamoto of Wailuku, Maui has more than 15 years of experience in the finance industry in Hawaiʻi. Prior to banking, she held a number of supervisory and management roles in the travel and hospitality industries.

She attended Kapiolani and Maui Community Colleges.

Jeffrey Bonk: Vice President, Financial Consultant – American Insurance & Investment Services

Jeffrey Bock* of Kula, Maui, has eight years of experience in investments and planning. He will serve clients on the island of Maui. He holds Series 7, 24, 52, 53 and 66 securities registrations; and licenses for life and health insurance. He is a graduate of Webster University with a master’s degree in business.

Kristen Pacpaco: Assistant Vice President, Residential Loan Officer – American Savings Bank Home Loans

Kristen Pacpaco of Honolulu has 15 years of banking experience and has served as Branch Manager and Assistant Branch Manager with American Savings Bank. Pacpaco has also served as a Real Estate Agent with a local real estate brokerage firm. She focuses on helping clients with their purchase and refinance goals through professional and transparent service.

