Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center and East Maui Watershed Partnership are inviting Maui artists to enter the 16th annual Mālama Wao Akua fine art exhibition. The juried fine art exhibition is accepting artwork from any medium depicting Maui Nui’s native plant and animal species or the people that protect them.

Artwork Receiving Day: Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center

Online Pre-Registration Deadline: Wednesday, Sept. 2 by midnight

Exhibition in Gallery: Sept. 18 to Nov. 6

Virtual Opening Event: Friday, Sept. 18

Where: Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, 2841 Baldwin Ave. Makawao, HI 96768; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Admission is free.

Mālama Wao Akua is a juried fine art exhibition with entry categories open to adults as well as elementary, middle and high school students residing in Maui Nui.

In response to COVID-19, some events and processes have been modified. All entry forms and payment will be submitted online, however, artists will still need to deliver their artwork in-person at receiving day on Sept. 8 for jurying. Artists are highly encouraged to submit their entries online by the pre-registration deadline on Sept. 2 at midnight. Online entry forms will still be accepted through Sept. 8 at 6 p.m., however, the entry fee will be increased from $10 per piece entered to $20 per piece. Online entry forms and a full prospectus can be found at huinoeau.com or malamawaoakua.org.

Hui No’eau and East Maui Watershed Partnership are honored to welcome a team of jurors with expertise in both art and conservation to select among this year’s entries. Conservation juror Woody Mallinson is currently the Natural Resources Program Manager and Biologist for Haleakalā National Park. Woody began his career in fieldwork at Haleakalā on the Vegetation Management Team in 2006 working to protect and enhance native plant communities through invasive species control, inventory and monitoring, and rare and native plant restoration.

Art juror Abigail Romanchak is an esteemed Maui-based Printmaker. She received a BFA and MFA in printmaking from the University of Hawaiʻi, Mānoa. She has held teaching positions at Punahou School, The Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center, The Maui Arts and Cultural Center, The Contemporary Museum and The Honolulu Museum of Art. Abigail has participated in numerous group and solo exhibitions in Hawaiʻi, nationally and internationally. Her work belongs to many public and private collections including, The Australia National Museum, The White House, The Smithsonian, The Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, Hanapi Foundation, Jon Hara Associates, Inc. Architects, The Nature Conservancy of Hawaiʻi, The Four Seasons and The Ritz Carlton. Romanchak sees her prints as a way to empower and assert a Hawaiian sense of identity and culture through art.

Mālama Wao Akua will be on display to the public from Sept. 18 to Nov. 6 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Hui Noʻeau gallery, as well as online at huinoeau.com. A virtual opening event will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, with more details to come.

Aloha Recycling and the County of Maui are among those providing support for this year’s Mālama Wao Akua exhibition.