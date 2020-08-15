Lane closures are planned at several locations across Maui this week due to work conducted by the state Department of Education. Below is a list of locations of planned work for the week ending Aug. 21, 2020.

Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30)

Wailuku:

Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 0.5 and 4.9, Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) and Keanu Street, on Monday, August 17, through Thursday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for striping and paving work.

Māʻalaea

Two lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 4.8 and 5.3, N Kīhei Road (Route 310) and Kūihelani Highway (Route 380), on Tuesday, Aug. 18, through Thursday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work.

Māʻalaea

Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 5.2 and 6.9, N Kīhei Road (Route 310) and Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Road, on Monday, Aug. 17, through Thursday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for utility adjustments.

Lahaina

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 18.6 and 19.9, Honoapiʻilani Highway Bypass and Aholo Road, on Monday, Aug. 17, through Friday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for camera installation and landscape maintenance.

Lahaina

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the westbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, through Thursday, Aug. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

South High Street (Route 30)

Wailuku

Shoulder closure and lane shift on South High Street (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.1 and 0.3, Kaohu Street and Malako Street, on Tuesday, Aug. 18, through Thursday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for power line pole replacement.

Haleakalā Highway (Route 377)

Kula

Right lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the northbound direction between mile markers 0 and 6, Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) and Haleakalā Highway (Route 378), on Monday, Aug. 17, through Thursday, Aug. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.