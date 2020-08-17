Statewide Tree Planting Initiative Aims to Make Hawai‘i More Resilient to Climate ChangeAugust 17, 2020, 7:15 AM HST · Updated August 16, 5:55 AM 3 Comments
Individuals, organizations and counties are planting trees across the state on Oct. 30, 2020. The goal is to plant 100,000 trees, with 10,000 volunteers, on 1,000 sites in an effort to reduce the effects of climate change and beautify our islands.
Rob Weltman, President of the Maui Sierra Club spearheaded the effort earlier this year saying, “planting trees is one of the most effective actions ordinary citizens can take to mitigate climate change and it will provide many additional benefits for Maui County.” Weltman said there’s an urgency relating to climate change, particularly facing island environments such as Hawai‘i with rising sea levels and extreme weather events.
Many organizations in Hawai‘i are joining the effort with 33 organizations signed up already to provide planting sites and 55 supporting organizations.
“As an island community we are particularly vulnerable to climate change and we’re already experiencing effects from it. Since trees offer so many ecosystem services, like protecting watersheds, filtering pollutants, enhancing biodiversity, all while sequestering carbon we should absolutely be planting trees,” said Common Ground Collectiveʻs President, Ananda Stone.
Andy Fox, with Friends of Haleakalā said, “There has never been a more urgent time to invest in island resilience and adaptation.”
To register a site for planting or to volunteer, go to retree-hawaii.org/planting. An interactive map of all registered sites is provided. Clicking on any map pin describes: each site, what they are planting, and lists their volunteer needs. Anyone can register a new planting site, participate as an individual planter, or volunteer at one of the registered sites on the website. Due to Covid-19 organizers are encouraging everyone to also plant trees and gardens wherever they can, and then register their planting online until Oct. 30, 2020 to be entered in the statewide count. For questions contact coordinator, Rob Weltman at (808) 354-0490 or by email: [email protected]
Organizations with Planting Sites Include:
- Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm – Ahimsa Sanctuary Farm
- Common Ground Collective – Kēōkea Hawaiian Homestead
- Coral Reef Alliance – Wahikuli Restoration Site
- DLNR – Kula Forest Reserve
- East Maui Watershed Partnership – Haleakalā Ranch’s Puʻu Pahu Reserve
- Friends of Haleakalā National Park – Haleakalā National Park
- Friends of Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge – Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge
- Hawaiʻi Division of Forestry and Wildlife – Puʻuwaʻawaʻa State Forest Reserve
- Hawaiʻi Forest Industry – Laiʻopua Dry Forest Preserve
- Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Kahuku Unit
- Hawaiian Islands Land Trust – Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes
- Hiʻipaka LLC – Waimea Valley
- Hui Hoʻokuleana Honua – Lahainaluna High School
- Hui o Kuapā – ‘Ahupua’a of Kumimi
- Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission – KIRC Boat House
- Kaunakakai Elementary School – Kaunakakai Elementary School
- La Kāhea Community Education Farm – La Kāhea Conservation Easement
- Lokelani Intermediate School – Ag & Science Department – Lokelani Intermediate School
- Mahi Pono – Mahi Pono & Ulu Orchard
- Maiden Hawaii Naturals, LLC – Maiden Hawaiʻi Natural’s Central Maui Farm
- Makauwahi Cave Reserve – Maha’ulepu quarry restoration
- Maui Cultural Lands – Honokōwai Valley
- Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project – Hoʻokipa ʻUaʻu kani colony
- Mele Andrade – Brian and Mele Andrade home
- Molokaʻi Land Trust – Mokio Preserve
- NOAA – Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary
- Nāpili Community Garden – Nāpili Community Garden
- Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena – Jerose’s Home
- Pūlama Lānaʻi Conservation Department – Koa Forest Exclosure
- Sustainable Living Institute Maui – University of Hawaiʻi Maui College
- The Seeking Root LLC – The Seeking Root Farm
Scroll Down to Read 3 Comments