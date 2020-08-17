Individuals, organizations and counties are planting trees across the state on Oct. 30, 2020. The goal is to plant 100,000 trees, with 10,000 volunteers, on 1,000 sites in an effort to reduce the effects of climate change and beautify our islands.

Rob Weltman, President of the Maui Sierra Club spearheaded the effort earlier this year saying, “planting trees is one of the most effective actions ordinary citizens can take to mitigate climate change and it will provide many additional benefits for Maui County.” Weltman said there’s an urgency relating to climate change, particularly facing island environments such as Hawai‘i with rising sea levels and extreme weather events.

Many organizations in Hawai‘i are joining the effort with 33 organizations signed up already to provide planting sites and 55 supporting organizations.

“As an island community we are particularly vulnerable to climate change and we’re already experiencing effects from it. Since trees offer so many ecosystem services, like protecting watersheds, filtering pollutants, enhancing biodiversity, all while sequestering carbon we should absolutely be planting trees,” said Common Ground Collectiveʻs President, Ananda Stone.

Andy Fox, with Friends of Haleakalā said, “There has never been a more urgent time to invest in island resilience and adaptation.”

To register a site for planting or to volunteer, go to retree-hawaii.org/planting. An interactive map of all registered sites is provided. Clicking on any map pin describes: each site, what they are planting, and lists their volunteer needs. Anyone can register a new planting site, participate as an individual planter, or volunteer at one of the registered sites on the website. Due to Covid-19 organizers are encouraging everyone to also plant trees and gardens wherever they can, and then register their planting online until Oct. 30, 2020 to be entered in the statewide count. For questions contact coordinator, Rob Weltman at (808) 354-0490 or by email: [email protected]

Organizations with Planting Sites Include: