Missing Person: Man Believed to Frequent the Kīhei and Lahaina Areas

August 19, 2020, 2:21 PM HST · Updated August 19, 2:52 PM
0 Comments
×

Michael Long

The Maui Police Department is still looking for Michael Long who was reported missing on Feb. 19, 2020 at about 9:36 a.m., by a family member. Family last had contact with Long via phone, in July 2019.

Police say Long is homeless and believed to frequent the Kīhei and Lahaina areas. He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 155 pounds, with light brown/blond hair and blue eyes. He also has an eagle tattoo on his right upper arm. He is a twin and his twin does not have this tattoo according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 244-6400 or in an emergency dial 911.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing