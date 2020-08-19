The Maui Police Department is still looking for Michael Long who was reported missing on Feb. 19, 2020 at about 9:36 a.m., by a family member. Family last had contact with Long via phone, in July 2019.

Police say Long is homeless and believed to frequent the Kīhei and Lahaina areas. He is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 155 pounds, with light brown/blond hair and blue eyes. He also has an eagle tattoo on his right upper arm. He is a twin and his twin does not have this tattoo according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 244-6400 or in an emergency dial 911.