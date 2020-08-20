Baldwin Beach Pavilion Damaged by OceanAugust 20, 2020, 4:56 PM HST · Updated August 20, 4:56 PM 0 Comments
A damaged pavilion structure at Baldwin Beach Park has forced the park closure starting tomorrow (Aug. 21) through Aug. 27, 2020 as crews work to remove a portion of the structure.
County officials say the pavilion was damaged during recent ocean conditions.
Officials with the Department of Parks and Recreation are asking the public to remain outside of the construction area barriers as a safety precaution.