Maui Trivia Tonight at Home With the Family

August 21, 2020, 8:34 AM HST · Updated August 21, 8:34 AM
Mystery Maui hosts its first Trivia Night, TONIGHT, Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. via Zoom.  Everyone is invited and the registration fee is $5 per household.

Players can use their mobile device or a web browser to submit answers. The game has four rounds of 10 questions each and is approximately an hour long.

“While we still have our escape rooms available for private game bookings, we are developing a series of online experiences to reach a broader online audience during the pandemic,” said Kit Furukawa, Mystery Maui owner who hosts Trivia Night with her husband Deron. “Everyone in our Mystery Maui’s community has enjoyed their escape game and our goal is to bring that same fun and excitement in more homes – something we all crave for during this challenging time.”

A set of online experiences by Mystery Maui are also available for private bookings such as virtual parties with friends or online corporate mixers, and can be customized for a fundraiser or a reunion.

Business owners suggest that participants find clues on Mystery Maui’s social media pages for the Trivia Night theme “if you’re feeling competitive.” Interested guests can sign up at mysterymaui.com.

