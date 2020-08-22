Imua Family Services in partnership with Ready4K and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation has launched a digital texting program to support parents and families dealing with the impacts of the pandemic.

The evidence-based family engagement curriculum is delivered through text messages and is aimed at increasing child learning gains and parental involvement at home and school.

Each week, parents receive fun facts and easy tips on how to promote their children’s development by building on existing routines – like pointing out the letters on the shampoo bottles during bath time and naming their sounds. The Ready4K curriculum covers the whole child from birth through age 10 and is available in English and Spanish.

Ready4K is specific messaging tailored to the child’s age and current development. The family receives three texts per week. A FACT on Monday, a TIP on Wednesday and a GROWTH or activity on Friday. The program is set up to accommodate families with multiple children of varying ages.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The goal is to support children and their families in their development. According to Imua, the program is especially helpful during this time, where closings and safety precautions have led to dramatic decreases in families accessing childcare, early childhood education environments, schools and preschools.

“This is not only for children enrolled in Imua Family Services programs and services. This opportunity is for all children and families in Maui County. I use it with my eight-year-old son, my friends are doing it with their children, and we all love it. Families in Imua Inclusion Preschool are utilizing it, and we’ve heard nothing but positive feedback and comments,” said Dean Wong, Executive Director.

Text “IMUA” to 70138 to participate.