A pre-trial detainee escaped from the Maui Community Correctional Center at around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

Preliminary reports indicate 27-year old John Kahalehoe escaped from Dorm 2, scaled the fence and ran into a cemetery next to the facility.

Staff chased him through the cemetery but lost sight of him in a construction area. Maui Police were called to assist in the search.

A lockdown was ordered for Dorm 2 during the search and lifted at 8:25 p.m.

Kahalehoe is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Kahalehoe is awaiting trial for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, second and third degree theft, first degree burglary, promotion of a dangerous drug, credit card forgery and criminal property damage.

Kahalehoe faces an escape charge when found. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.