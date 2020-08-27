A two-story home in Spreckelsville sustained $30,000 in damage during a fire on Thursday morning.

The incident was reported at 9:37 a.m. at a home on Nonohe Place.

Responding crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the second floor of the home. Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said crews quickly contained the small fire, located in an upstairs bedroom.

The fire was brought under control at 10:15 a.m. and was fully extinguished at 1:36 p.m.

Crews responding to the scene included: Engine 2, Engine 5, Hazmat 10 and Rescue 10.

No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is undetermined.