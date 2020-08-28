BREAKING: Temptation Island Gets Green Light, Filming Set for Sept. 8 on MauiAugust 28, 2020, 4:19 PM HST · Updated August 28, 5:21 PM Wendy Osher · 110 Comments
Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced this afternoon that the television production, Temptation Island, is “on again,” with production set to start on Sept. 8.
“We have just received the governor’s approval of the county’s updated public health emergency rules,” said Mayor Victorino. “After a lot of extensive review of the whole process… the safe way forward report which was prepared by the entertainment industry was very extensive, broad based and I think really ready to go.”
“This may be the first test of many tests that we will be able to perform,” said Mayor Victorino.
Tradewind Productions who is doing the filming of Temptation Island is the first show to receive approval and authorization here in Maui County.
Mayor Victorino said the production has extensive safety protocols that includes teams of medical professionals on site during the course of filming.
According to the Mayor, this will bring back 140 workers to the Andaz during the filming over the course of two and a half months.
“The production company will be shooting entirely on the property of Andaz and if they decide or want to request outside of Andaz, to do something in the communities I will definitely hold a Zoom meeting to ensure the communities are aware that they are coming and if they feel comfortable having them there,” said Mayor Victorino.
“The production provides safe and responsible framework for our residents to return to work and to start to rebuild our local economy,” said Mayor Victorino.
Tuia’ana Scanlan with the film unions in Hawai’i said, “For this specific project, they have gone above and beyond anything we’ve seen before. Far and away some of the most robust and comprehensive COVID safety protocols and guidelines across the board, and that’s not even for our industry. You’d be hard pressed to find any industry outside of clinical or medical facility that tests with the same regularity that this production is planning to do.”
