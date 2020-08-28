Eight Recruits Join Ranks of Maui Police Department as Part of 90th Recruit Class

August 28, 2020, 3:25 PM HST · Updated August 28, 3:25 PM
2 Comments
×

Back Row (left to right): Dylan Mclellan-Pua’a, Joshua Ogata, Clarence Kenui III, Analise Farmer; Front Row: (left to right): Cody Makaokalani, Scott Pagdilao, Nathanael Gandeza, Jasper Quiocho.

Eight individuals joined the ranks of the Maui Police Department as the members of the 90th Recruit Class took their professional oaths during a graduation ceremony held Friday, Aug. 28, at the Kīhei Police Station.

With the current pandemic, precautions and changes were implemented in the ceremony. Despite their class being delayed due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the recruits continued to work assisting the department in other areas. Department officials say they learned first-hand what “Other Related Duties” means, until their training resumed.

During the graduation ceremony, recruit Joshua Ogata was honored with the Outstanding Recruit award. Ogata also earned the M. Cecil Rusty Dickson Physical Fitness award.

Other awards were issued to the following Officers:

  • Scholastic Achievement: Officer Analise Farmer
  • Neil T. Endo Outstanding Firearms: Officer Nathanael Gandez
  • Outstanding Notebook Officer Analise Farmer
  • Sensei Shinichi Suzuki Arrest Defense Tactics Officer Clarence Kenui
SPONSORED VIDEO

The eight recruits completed a total of eight months of intense physical and academic training before graduating and receiving their badges.

The new officers are: Officer Dylan Mcclellan-Puaa, Officer Joshua Ogata, Officer Clarence Kenui III, Officer Analise Farmer, Officer Cody Makaokalani, Officer Scott Pagdilao, Officer Nathanael Gandeza and Officer Jasper Quiocho.

Scroll Down to Read 2 Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 2 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing