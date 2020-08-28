Eight individuals joined the ranks of the Maui Police Department as the members of the 90th Recruit Class took their professional oaths during a graduation ceremony held Friday, Aug. 28, at the Kīhei Police Station.

With the current pandemic, precautions and changes were implemented in the ceremony. Despite their class being delayed due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the recruits continued to work assisting the department in other areas. Department officials say they learned first-hand what “Other Related Duties” means, until their training resumed.

During the graduation ceremony, recruit Joshua Ogata was honored with the Outstanding Recruit award. Ogata also earned the M. Cecil Rusty Dickson Physical Fitness award.

Other awards were issued to the following Officers:

Scholastic Achievement: Officer Analise Farmer

Neil T. Endo Outstanding Firearms: Officer Nathanael Gandez

Outstanding Notebook Officer Analise Farmer

Sensei Shinichi Suzuki Arrest Defense Tactics Officer Clarence Kenui

SPONSORED VIDEO

The eight recruits completed a total of eight months of intense physical and academic training before graduating and receiving their badges.

The new officers are: Officer Dylan Mcclellan-Puaa, Officer Joshua Ogata, Officer Clarence Kenui III, Officer Analise Farmer, Officer Cody Makaokalani, Officer Scott Pagdilao, Officer Nathanael Gandeza and Officer Jasper Quiocho.