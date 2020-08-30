+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

BRUSH FIRE PUʻUNĒNĒ: (Update: 4:52 p.m. 8.30.20)

A fast-moving fire in Central Maui has burned an estimated 1,500 acres, and is now 50% contained. The Maui Fire Department continues to utilize air support and ground crews to fight the fire which started at around 1p.m. in the vicinity of the old Puʻunēnē School and Puʻunēnē Post Office.

Maui Veterans “Mokulele” Highway remains closed at Hansen Road and North Kīhei Road. Both the Maui Humane Society Puʻunēnē shelter and Central Maui Baseyard were evacuated earlier this afternoon.

Three helicopters and multiple MFD units remain on scene. Several pieces of heavy equipment were also dispatched to cut firebreaks and assist with containment efforts.

“We continue to keep our eye on this fast-moving fire and ask everyone to stay away from this area for the safety of yourself and our first responders,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency issued a notification at 3:21 p.m. advising the public to monitor for additional information and to ready family go-kits for possible evacuation if notified by public safety officials.

The fire was last located near the Central Maui Baseyard and was moving south in the Kīhei direction at last report.

PREVIOUS POST:

Evacuations and road closures are in effect as Maui fire crews battle a fast-moving wildfire in Central Maui.

The Maui Veterans Highway is now closed as of 1:40 p.m., and evacuations were ongoing at the Maui Humane Society Puʻunēnē shelter and Central Maui Baseyard. At around 2:11 p.m., the Puʻunēnē Armory was added to the list of locations undergoing evacuation.

The fire started around 1:04 p.m. in the vicinity of the old Puʻunēnē School and the Puʻunēnē Post Office.

The Air-One helicopter is on scene along with multiple Maui Fire Department units. Several pieces of heavy equipment were dispatched to cut firebreaks. Air support includes three helicopters conducting water drops on scene. Crews are attempting to prevent the fire from advancing towards Kīhei.

“This is a rapidly moving fire, and I ask everyone to remain vigilant, exercise caution and avoid this area as much as possible,” said Maui Mayor Michael Victorino.

*Stay with us for more. Further information will be posted as it becomes available.

PREVIOUS POST:

Multiple fire units are on the scene of a brush fire in Puʻunēnē. The fire was reported at around 1 p.m.

Air support is being dispatched to assist with the firefighting efforts. Crews from the Maui Police Department are also on standby near the Central Maui Baseyard where crews are working on structure protection.

Motorists are advised of delays in travel and potential detours as crews work to battle the blaze.

Evacuations are also expected at the Maui Humane Society nearby.

*Stay with us for more. Further information will be posted as it becomes available.