Hawaiʻi Attorney General Clare E. Connors announced Tuesday morning that she has joined 38 attorneys general across the nation as an ambassador for The Jason Foundation, Inc. Connors and JFI will work together in collaboration with state agencies and non-profits to address the public health issue of youth and young adult suicide.

The announcement coincides with the beginning of September as Suicide Prevention Month.

In Hawaiʻi, suicide ranks as the second leading cause of death for young people ages 12 to 18, which represents most middle and high school age youth. It also ranks as the second leading cause for the age grouping of 10 to 24 in Hawaiʻi.

“I am proud to serve as an Ambassador for the Jason Foundation,” said Attorney General Connors. “We must do all we can to prevent suicide among our young and I believe this partnership with the foundation will help us prevent more such tragedies in our community.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Jason Foundation, Inc. is recognized as a national leader in youth/young adult suicide awareness and prevention with more than 125 affiliate offices located in 34 states which provides services for all 50 states.

“We are very excited to have General Connors join our efforts in Hawaiʻi and nationally,” said Clark Flatt, President of JFI. “Her passion and enthusiasm will make a huge difference in our work to help stop this tragedy of suicide.”