Pacific Whale Foundation’s “Whale of a Photo” Contest Seeking EntriesSeptember 2, 2020, 7:26 AM HST · Updated September 2, 8:45 AM 0 Comments
Pacific Whale Foundation invites nature photographers of all levels to enter their “Whale of a Photo Contest.” Photographers with a passion for ocean conservation are raising vital funds for PWF’s research, education and conservation programs with each submission. Entrants have a chance to appear on the cover of the non-profit’s “2021 Marine Life Calendar”.
From Aug. 31 through Sept. 14, PWF invites shutterbugs of all levels to compete for a chance to have their snap of a whale, dolphin, sea turtle, ray or other ocean animal appear on the cover of PWF’s 2021 Marine Life Calendar. The calendared is a fundraising vehicle to help PWF continue its current research and influence management practices of our oceans’ delicate ecosystems and protection policies.
PWF will not consider entries received after Sept. 14. Online voting for top 12 entries takes place Sept. 21-25, with the winner announced on Sept. 28.
GENERAL DETAILS
- All submissions will be considered regardless of the entrant’s profession, location or expertise.
- Each submission must be accompanied by a $10 donation; multiple entries accepted.
- The top 12 photos selected by our panel of judges advance to the online voting round.
- Votes are $1 each with no limit on the number of votes allowed per entry. All funds raised directly benefit Pacific Whale Foundation’s ocean conservation efforts.
- To submit your photo for consideration, fill out the entry form at https://www.pacificwhale.org/calendar and you will receive an email with further instructions.
- The winner will have his or her image featured on the cover of Pacific Whale Foundation’s inaugural 2021 Marine Life Calendar accompanied by a brief bio, receive a free calendar, and enjoy the intrinsic satisfaction of contributing to PWF’s fundraising efforts.