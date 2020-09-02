Pacific Whale Foundation invites nature photographers of all levels to enter their “Whale of a Photo Contest.” Photographers with a passion for ocean conservation are raising vital funds for PWF’s research, education and conservation programs with each submission. Entrants have a chance to appear on the cover of the non-profit’s “2021 Marine Life Calendar”.

From Aug. 31 through Sept. 14, PWF invites shutterbugs of all levels to compete for a chance to have their snap of a whale, dolphin, sea turtle, ray or other ocean animal appear on the cover of PWF’s 2021 Marine Life Calendar. The calendared is a fundraising vehicle to help PWF continue its current research and influence management practices of our oceans’ delicate ecosystems and protection policies.

PWF will not consider entries received after Sept. 14. Online voting for top 12 entries takes place Sept. 21-25, with the winner announced on Sept. 28.

GENERAL DETAILS